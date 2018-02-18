Trump Gets Humiliating Blow-Back For Slamming FBI In School Shooting — ‘President’s Day Without A President’

Trump calls out FBI for dropping the ball on Florida school shooter and he's slammed in return.

The FBI admitted they dropped the ball when they were given prior information that may have led them to intervene in the Florida school shooting that ended the lives of 17 innocent souls. The FBI was notified on at least two occasions that Nikolas Cruz may be planning something sinister and evil and that information didn’t go much further than a few inquiries made from a desk.

On Friday the FBI released a statement admitting they did not follow protocol on the tip they received about Nikolas Cruz, so this is not just accusations on the behalf of Trump. According to the Press Herald, the “FBI admits they failed to act on a tip that [the] suspect might open fire at [a] Florida high school.” There is no question about the FBI failing to follow through, and the president took to Twitter to address this failure.

Trump wrote, “Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, as soon as Trump fired off that tweet, the Hollywood elite took to Twitter to fire back. Celebrities from late-night to sitcoms hopped on Twitter to slam Trump on Saturday, along with average citizens. Live! host Jimmy Kimmel called Trump an “A-hole” and David Simon, the creator of the show The Wire, labeled Trump “scum.”

Schitt’s Creek actress Annie Murphy wrote, “by supporting lax gun laws Trump had imperiled those who died at Marjory Stoneman.” The Hollywood dwellers were accusing Trump of using this situation to his own advantage. David Simon tweeted, “Everything said and thought in abject self-interest. Even the tragedy of others must be parlayed for all possible advantage.”

This same sentiment that Trump expressed regarding the FBI’s preoccupation with the Russian probe and dropping the ball on tips about Nikolas Cruz has played out across social media. Some were tweeting this even before Trump expressed this opinion.

Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

People hopped on Twitter to suggest the preoccupation of the FBI with this Russian probe as the school shooter’s intentions unfolded on social media but were missed. The correlation that people are making between the Russian probe and the Florida school shooting is seen throughout social media sites, with a couple of examples seen below from Twitter.

All this money, paper chase and a whole YEAR chasing Russian facebook accounts while FBI drops the ball on stopping school shooter. — Доктор Злой/Dr. Evil (@DoctorZloy) February 17, 2018

Nice timing. FBI drops the ball on school shooter so report on russians meddling in election comes out to shift the news. Unbelievable#Mueller — Doug (@DougHemikid426) February 16, 2018

Joy Reid from MSNBC has reported that this is the second year that we have a President’s Day without a president in the White House, according to Fox & Friends Weekend on Sunday morning. The Daily Beast also ran a story with the headline, “A President’s Day Without A Real President.”

As Fox & Friends Weekend suggested on Sunday morning, the American people are asking today what the FBI was doing while red flags were flying about Nikolas Cruz’s intentions. Still, people saw Trump’s tweet as self-serving and a few examples of tweets expressing this are seen below.

My God. Before the children are even buried. You are not my president.https://t.co/qxJLMSDdNI — Rod Lurie (@RodLurie) February 18, 2018

Disgusting and Shameful Tweet. https://t.co/SZ5Mu0hLfh — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) February 18, 2018