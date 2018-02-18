Skoda’s Latest Ad Pokes Fun At Elon Musk, Shows A Red Skoda Superb Being Launched Toward ‘Mars’ [Video]

The successful launch of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket seems to have inspired many space agencies and private firms across the world to start thinking about giving a little, if not huge, competition to Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX. Skoda, Volkswagen’s Czech-based brand, is the latest entry in the list. Skoda France claims that it has successfully sent its red Skoda Superb toward “Mars.” The company also released a video of the mission to prove that what it is claiming is 100 percent true.

Last week, SpaceX launched the world’s most powerful Falcon Heavy rocket into space, which carried with it Elon Musk’s personal, cherry-red Tesla Roadster, as well as its dummy driver Starman. The Roadster was originally tasked to go out to the orbit of Mars, but it exceeded its planned trajectory and started traveling slightly beyond the Red Planet’s path. Musk’s car and its driver are currently exploring the Earth’s solar system.

While Musk’s car and its driver could not quite make it to Mars, Skoda’s latest commercial shows a brand new Skoda Superb and its driver traveling toward Mars, a small village located in France’s Rhone-Alpes region, according to The Sun.

The ad, which was created to promote Skoda’s top of the line 280-horsepower Superb model, starts with an announcer claiming that this mission is going to be a “very important moment in history.”

Skoda Launches Superb Sedan to Mars, Gets There Before the Roadsterhttps://t.co/efsCqMwC4v pic.twitter.com/eFHSn2W7Uk — Sokolako (@Sokolako) February 15, 2018

“Skoda is about to overshadow his competitor with the launch of a Skoda Superb towards Mars,” the announcer says.

“Skoda Superb is configured for flight. 3, 2, 1… Ignition.”

The video then shows a driver wearing a spacesuit and checking the rear-view mirrors of the car. The driver fires up the 2.0 TSI gasoline engine of the car to embark on a journey toward “Mars.” Interestingly, the infotainment system of the car also displays a “Don’t Panic Elon!” message on the touchscreen.

Soon after the car takes off, it becomes quite evident that this mission is not exactly an interplanetary mission. The car cruises through the French countryside at a top speed of 110 kilometers per hour before reaching its final destination, Mars.

The video shows hordes of people on the road to greet the driver and to cheer for the unbelievable success of the mission. The driver shakes hands with some people, hugs kids, and takes photographs. Then he walks away on the road of the Mars.

This video proves that automakers may also have a sense of humor. While Tesla and Skoda have nothing in common, there is a connection between the two automakers now. Their cars were involved in two missions, and the goal was to reach Mars.