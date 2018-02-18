‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Metta World Peace Reveals VH1’s ‘Basketball Wives’ Hurt His Relationship With Ex-Wife

Not only did the sports legend say the reality show messed up his prior marriage, he told fellow ‘CBB US’ houseguests the VH1 series is trying to get his new wife to appear on the show.

As the Celebrity Big Brother houseguests relaxed in the backyard area after a stressful day full of nominations and drama, Metta World Peace revealed his ex-wife had appeared on the first season of the VH1 reality show Basketball Wives. Not only did he say the series messed up his marriage, he also said he negotiated his ex’s salary for the show.

Saturday night at around 10:30 p.m. Big Brother: Celebrity Edition house time, Metta sat outside with Mark McGrath and James Maslow. As the men discussed salary negotiations on live feeds, Metta announced that he “worked out something” for his ex-wife with VH1 and the show Basketball Wives.

Metta told the two fellow CBB US cast mates that the VH1 reality series agreed to pay her around $2,500 per episode. He noted that he told his ex-wife he did not want her participating in Basketball Wives for that little amount of money. Metta said he felt she was working too hard and should be paid more, so he demanded her salary be increased to $30,000 per episode.

The former athlete claimed that VH1 argued they could never pay $30,000 a show to his then wife, as the network would be obligated to pay each Basketball Wives participant that amount of money. On CBB US live feeds, Metta explained to Mark and James that he told VH1, “I don’t care. It’s not my problem.”

In the end, according to Metta, the network agreed to pay his ex-wife $10,000 per episode of Basketball Wives. Nevertheless, he said the entire ordeal actually damaged his marriage. Metta further asserted when the network tried to get his new wife on the reality show, he told her, “Nope. We’re not doing that s***.”

At one point during the discussion, Celebrity Big Brother production staff announced over the house speaker that Metta needed to stop talking about production. He quickly said he was speaking about VH1 and not CBB US.

