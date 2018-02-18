‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Week Of Feb. 26: Claire Blabs About Rafe’s Affair, Valerie Questions Eli

As February ends, 'DOOL' sets the stage for the revelation of secrets that could destroy relationships.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that more secrets will prove to be harder to contain. Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) had a heart-to-heart talk where they spilled the beans and revealed that they spent the night with women they shouldn’t have.

Eli slept with Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and to make matters worse, Lani is pregnant with his child. Meanwhile, Rafe spent the night with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), and Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso) has no idea it happened. These two gentlemen outed the secrets they shared, but it’s not just the two of them who know about it. Days of our Lives spoilers tease that the day of reckoning might come soon, and the preview for the week of Feb. 26 reveals that it will be a tense week in Salem.

Rope Romance

The week of Feb. 19 will be a romantic one of Hope and Rafe. The couple will be out on the camping trip, and it seems like it will be one steamy outing. Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that a guest will surprise them by the end of the week. However, it appears that Rope’s momentary bliss might not last for a long time.

For now, everything is right with the world, but Days of our Lives spoilers hint that Claire will share one juicy secret with Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). On Monday, Feb. 26, she will confide about what she knows – Rafe slept with Sami.

Claire will mull over what she knows and deliberate about the best thing to do. On Tuesday’s episode, it looks like she will seriously think about coming clean to Hope about what she knows of Rafe’s affair. However, she might not find the opportunity or the heart to go through with it since Days of our Lives spoilers for Mar. 2, Friday, reveal that the couple will have their hands full with the preparations for their big day.

In the latest #DAYS, there's love in the air in Salem!https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/eUBZJHF3SK — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 15, 2018

Whether Claire reveals what she knows or not, one thing’s for sure, Rafe’s affair is a ticking bomb.

Eli’s Paternity

Weddings are all the rage in Salem. Rafe and Hope are not the only ones who are on their way to becoming a wedded couple. JJ just proposed to Lani, and she said yes. However, Lani will continue to fear the consequences of her actions once the truth is out.

Days of our Lives spoilers from She Knows reveal that Valerie, who knows the truth behind her pregnancy, will seek out Eli on Wednesday, Feb. 28, and question him about his decision. By allowing Lani to pass off the child as JJ’s, Eli is renouncing his paternity and allowing someone else to raise his child.

Based on these Days of our Lives spoilers, couples will continue to struggle and hide big secrets that could destroy their happy relationships.