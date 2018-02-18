Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Differ In This One Way, Reveals Royal Expert

Meghan Markle's future as a royal.

Since Meghan Markle announced her engagement to Prince Harry, she has been continuously compared to her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. The two formidable women have lots of similarities, but also have strikingly different personalities. One royal expert weighs in on how Meghan Markle’s differing nature could affect the charities and advocacies she decides to support as a royal in the future.

According to Kelly Lynch—dubbed a royal expert by Express UK—Meghan Markle will not approach her charity work the same way Duchess Kate does because of their different personalities. The Duchess of Cambridge was not used to the spotlight like Meghan Markle. Lynch points out that Duchess Kate did not seek attention, but married into it. Whereas, Meghan Markle was raised in Hollywood where it is vital to stand out from the crowd, especially as an actor.

Lynch noted that Kate Middleton has more of a shy temperament and avoids public speaking. In contrast, Meghan Markle is an outspoken woman who often uses her fame as a platform for change. Ms. Markle revealed just how important it is to be responsible with the fame one attains in an essay she wrote for Elle in the past.

“With fame comes opportunity, but it also includes responsibility—to advocate and share, to focus less on glass slippers and more on pushing through glass ceilings. And, I’m lucky enough, to inspire.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BfJaoRlgw7Y/?taken-by=kensingtonroyal

In retrospect, Ms. Markle’s words are befitting of a new royal and seem to be in line with Prince Harry, Prince William, and the late Princess Diana’s beliefs.

Much like the late Princess of Wales, Lynch seems to suggest that Meghan Markle will be more open to public speaking than Kate Middleton has shown in the past. The former actress will also support different charities and advocacies than her future sister-in-law.

As per the International Business Times, Duchess Kate is focused on mental health. The Duchess of Cambridge’s also appears to be concentrating on maternal health. Prince William’s wife is preparing to launch her Nursing Now campaign and is also promoting maternal mental health.

A hint of Meghan Markle’s future charity work and advocacies can be seen in her past work. Based on a Harpers Bazaar report, Ms. Markle has been involved in various charity organizations and supported several advocacies.

Prince Harry’s future wife used to be a Global Ambassador for World Vision. During her tenure, the ex-TV star penned an article for Time on stigmatization of menstrual health. She also shed some light on the importance of clean water by supporting World Vision’s Clean Water Campaign.

Meghan Markle was also a One Young World counselor. The organization strives to support the growth of young leaders—a cause Prince Harry also supports. The former actress was involved in some of the organization’s past summit. During the 2016 summit, she spoke out against the Suits creator for gender inequality.

Lynch believes Ms. Markle will eventually team up with Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, to bring attention to gender equality. The future royal revealed that both Prince Harry and herself were feminist during their last visit to Wales.

Looking at her past work, Meghan Markle will most likely be involved in projects for gender equality, women’s health, and youth leaders.