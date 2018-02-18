Galaxy X: Patents Emerge Showing Samsung’s Clever Solution To Flexible Phone’s Hinge

Google seems to be fine-tuning several aspects of Android P to be optimized for devices like the Galaxy X.

One of the more recent rumors surrounding the Samsung Galaxy X is the idea that the device would utilize a hinge that would enable the smartphone to fold and unfold. While the solution seemed novel, devices such as the Microsoft Surface Book have proven that adding a versatile hinge usually results in an annoying gap when the device is fully folded. As recent patents would indicate, Samsung seems to have found a great workaround for this issue, at least up to a point.

According to a report from KeyForWeb, patents have recently emerged showing what appears to be the Galaxy X’s hinge and flexible display design. The patents, which were titled “Electronic device including flexible display,” featured what is now widely considered as Samsung’s working form factor for the Galaxy X. As can be seen in the new patents, the device would indeed be using a special hinge on its frame, allowing the flexible smartphone to fold in and out without any difficulty.

What is particularly interesting about this new patent is the inclusion of a flexible display on top of the frame where the hinge would be placed. This means that if the recently revealed patents are any indication, Samsung’s flexible screen will not be compromised by its hinge at all. While the device would still have a gap when it is fully folded, the space between the two panels, due to the smartphone’s hinge, would be incredibly small.

The Samsung Galaxy X has been in the rumor mill for a very long time, with the device’s concept being shown off by Samsung years ago. Despite numerous teases and several speculated release dates, the Galaxy X seems to be continually pushed back, to the point that the long-rumored flexible smartphone’s reveal date seems to have been moved to later this year, or even early next year, again.

With competition rising on numerous fronts, including the Microsoft Surface Phone and an unnamed flexible LG device, Samsung seems to be stepping up the development and production of the Galaxy X. Recent trends, such as Google’s Android P mobile operating system, suggests that the tech giant is preparing its mobile software for the eventual emergence of hybrid, flexible handsets like the Galaxy X. If Samsung would like to keep its lead in the smartphone sphere, it would be a great idea for the South Korean company to ensure that its flexible smartphone gets to the market before its rivals from firms such as Microsoft and LG.