Children’s Charity Formerly Supported By Meghan Markle Admits To Trading Aid For Sex, Reports ‘Daily Mail’

World Vision lays it all out on the table.

World Vision—previously linked to Prince Harry’s future wife, Meghan Markle—functions mainly as a children’s charity. The organization recently admitted that some of its former aid workers had been charged with trading food for sex and cash.

According to the Daily Mail, World Vision which used to be supported by Meghan Markle revealed that some of its paid workers traded food for money and sex after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. After the tragic event that hit the African nation, World Vision carried out the World Food Programme (WFP) which was established by the United Nations in 1961.

The Sun explained that the WFP was created to distribute food to people in times of crisis like the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Based on the explanation given by the publication, it seems like the United Nations teams up with various charities to put the program into action. In 2011, WFP officials decided to evaluate the charities running the program, and the results were less than satisfactory.

The investigation eventually led some worrying reports about the conduct of World Vision aid workers. WFP officials broached the subject to World Vision, who, in turn, conducted a Beneficiary Processes Evaluation, which was completed in 2012. The evaluation revealed that some people who received help from World Vision aids were sexually and financially exploited.

The World Vision Meghan Markle Knew

Meghan Markle used to be a Global Ambassador for World Vision. Her work during her involvement with the charity reveals a different side to the charity organization.

In February 2016, Ms. Markle traveled to Rwanda and saw the pipeline World Vision built for one community, stated World Vision’s official website. The pipeline gave many people in the community access to clean water.

“The contrast between communities that do and do not have access to clean water had a great impact on me. One borehole can bring life-giving water to as many as 500 people! I’m on a mission to build wells in Africa, and I’m asking each of you to join me and see how many wells we can build together.” https://twitter.com/worldvisioncan/status/938177472654430208

World Vision’s Reaction and Response To Exploitation

Since the revelation, World Vision has taken steps to rectify its former aid workers’ wrongs. The children’s charity is shaking up its internal systems—probably to weed out the rotten eggs, and has informed authorities about the exploitation. The charity is committed to maintaining open communication with its regulators and partners to prevent further incidents.

World Vision is only one of many charities who has openly admitted to its aid workers’ exploitive ways. Oxfam International, another charity, also revealed that its aid workers were involved in some form of sexual misconduct during the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Since then, Oxfam International has apologized and is working towards rebuilding its supporters’ faith.

Oxfam International has revealed its plans on how to eradicate exploitation amongst its ranks via its official website. World Vision seems to be headed down the same path as Oxfam international.