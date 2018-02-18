Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming iOS 12

When software chief Craig Federighi told his team last month that there will be changes as to how they deal with software updates, everybody knew that this would be for the betterment of the iPhone and iPad models. According to Bloomberg, “things would be different going forward. With the new strategy, Apple will focus on the next two years of iPhone and iPad software updates, rather than cramming features into a single update.”

That means Apple will spread out the features in subsequent updates. For example, iOS 12 would bring one polished feature and eventually iOS 12.1 would bring in another one. However, big improvements are not planned this year. According to Apple Insider, “Reporter Mark Gurman said new capabilities in the pipeline include Animoji characters in FaceTime, enhancements to Do Not Disturb, deeper integration of Siri into Spotlight search, and a revamped Stocks app.” Moreover, it also published that “A big update said to be in the works for 2019 is the ability to run ‘several windows in one app’ on the iPad. Users will reportedly switch between apps just like tabs in a web browser.”

Apple previously told developers that key updates will be pushed back to 2019 while a new redesign will still be subjected to future updates.

Meanwhile, project Marzipan is still “on track” as it promises to make easier apps by integrating iOS apps to macOS with a single unified code base.

Andrew Burton / Getty Images

In the meantime, Apple is working on the next update which is the iOS 11.3. It includes features such as the ability to check the health of the battery and toggle options for disabling or enabling automatic throttling of outdated and previous devices which causes random shutdowns. It will also have new inclusions. According to Apple Insider, “The update also includes four new Animoji, support for Messages in iCloud, ARKit 1.5, and tweaks to Apple Music and Apple News.”

Should the California-based tech giant stick to its annual release pattern, the people can anticipate that the iOS 12 will be introduced in June and launched to the public sometime in September.