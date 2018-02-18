Galaxy S9: You Might Want To Skip Samsung’s Latest Flagship And Just Wait For The Galaxy S10

Leaks have begun to emerge about Samsung's 2019 flagship series, and that are pretty encouraging.

The Galaxy S9 is coming, and while Samsung’s upcoming flagship will likely be impressive in the specs department, there are several aspects of the smartphone that are likely to be disappointing. Just recently, leaks of Samsung’s follow-up to this year’s first flagship emerged, and they are pretty encouraging, so much so that it might be better to skip the Galaxy S9 this year and just hold out for 2019’s flagship: the Galaxy S10.

The initial reports on the 2019 flagship emerged from Samsung-themed website SAMMobile. According to the publication, the first detail for the Galaxy S9 successor features something that is nothing short of special — an SoC manufactured on the 7nm FinFET architecture. This information came from mobile leaker Roland Quandt, who recently posted a tweet about Qualcomm’s next flagship processor.

According to Quandt, one of Samsung’s contractors has listed references on a LinkedIn page to the Snapdragon 855 SoC, a yet-to-be-revealed processor that is built on the 7nm architecture. Apart from this, the SD 855 will also reportedly be partnered with Qualcomm’s X24 LTE modem.

The X24 is quite special too, in the way that it is leagues beyond the industry standard today. Qualcomm announced that the mobile modem would be built in the 7nm process, which all but confirmed that the powerful LTE chip would not be making an appearance this year with the Galaxy S9. Instead, it seems like the X24 LTE chip, which is rumored to feature download speeds of up to 2Gbps, will be saved for the following year’s device.

Qualcomm won't say it, but their contractors do. Snapdragon 855 (SDM855) is the first 7nm SoC. (probably the one the X24 modem ends up in) pic.twitter.com/Ot1J34fQoG — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 15, 2018

With this information in mind, there is a pretty good chance that the Galaxy S10 will feature a significant upgrade over this year’s Samsung Galaxy S9. If any, the improvements on the Galaxy S10 seem to be far more prominent than the upgrades between the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S8. After all, rumors currently suggest that the Galaxy S9’s upgrades will center on the internals of the device, but there is a good chance that the S10 will be fitted with a fresh new design when it makes its appearance next year.

These are the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ https://t.co/deXGg39m0d pic.twitter.com/RNGezrF4Bs — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 26, 2018

This would, of course, make the Galaxy S10 into a smart device that is a genuine upgrade over its direct predecessor. While the S9 will most likely look and feel like an upgraded Galaxy S8, the Galaxy S10 will probably look and feel like an entirely new device compared to the Galaxy S9. That will make the Samsung Galaxy S10 a very compelling device.