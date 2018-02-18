Las Vegas Shooting Survivor’s House Burns Down Months After Husband And Fellow Survivor Killed In Hit-And-Run

Denise McClellan survived the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting last October, but in the months since, she's continued to face tragedy after tragedy.

It’s been over four months since America was rocked by the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. During the horrific attack on innocent concert-goers, so-called “lone wolf” shooter Stephen Paddock rained down hundreds of rounds from his 32nd floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay, killing 57 and injuring hundreds more before taking his own life. Among the crowd of over 20,000 panicked Harvest Festival revelers were Denise McClellan and her husband Roy.

Both Denise and Roy McClellan survived the October 1 Harvest Festival massacre, despite taking the time to assist others fleeing the gunfire. However, as the Inquisitr previously reported, just seven weeks after the Las Vegas shooting, 52-year-old Roy McClellan lost his life in a senseless and tragic hit-and-run in Pahrump, Nevada.

At the time of her husband’s late November death, Denise McClellan spoke to local media, expressing that her husband had struggled mentally in the aftermath of October’s unthinkable mass shooting, adding that he had recently begun therapy as a result of the shooting “messing with his head.” She also spoke of her shock and sadness that her husband and fellow Las Vegas shooting survivor would make it out of the Route 91 Harvest Festival alive only to lose his life so senselessly and so soon.

A Las Vegas man survives the Route 91 shooting massacre, only to die in hit-and-run crash. Coming up at 6, his widow speaks only to @News3LV. pic.twitter.com/bCxJBSJpyo — Kelsey Thomas (@KelseyNews3LV) November 25, 2017

“This isn’t what I wanted for him. I don’t understand why he wasn’t taken at the shooting, but a month later he was taken this way. I hope my husband found peace and he’s safe now.”

While still struggling to come to terms with the terrifying events of the October 1 Las Vegas mass shooting and her husband’s untimely hit-and-run death, Denise McClellan found herself facing yet another tragedy just last week. As Fox 5 Vegas reports, that’s when the Vegas shooting survivor lost nearly everything in a house fire.

However, even in the wake of her most recent tragedy, McClellan was once again faced with reminders of last October’s deadly attack. According to the Las Vegas shooting survivor, among the items in her home that survived last week’s fire were stickers and posters from the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“It was amazing. I was like, it’s all still here! and I grabbed it.”

Kimberley Suchomel had a pituitary tumour, suffered from epilepsy, and I’d say that it’s probably inconclusive:https://t.co/rvzaN95V1f — Chris. #FBPE #KTF ???????????????????????? (@Yorkshire_fbpe) November 2, 2017

Now, months after the Harvest Festival shooting and after facing tragedy after tragedy, Denise McClellan has decided to make a big change to help her move on with her life. McClellan, a resident of the Las Vegas valley, is now planning to relocate to Texas to get away from the myriad of memories that have begun to dog her life.

As one of thousands who were impacted by the Las Vegas mass shooting last year, she is also encouraging her fellow survivors to keep their mental health in the forefront and get help if they need it.

“I’m not saying leaving is always the right answer. I’m leaving because I have nothing left here. A fresh start would be good, but keep talking about it and get help.”

Denise McClellan isn’t the only survivor of last year’s mass shooting to endure hardships since the Route 91 Harvest Festival, and her husband Roy isn’t the only survivor to have lost their life under bizarre circumstances either.

Las Vegas shooting survivors, Dennis and Lorraine Carver, die in car crash fireball https://t.co/ks4g9SajyR #LasVegasMassacre — Alexandra Lee (@Christseekerk) October 31, 2017

On October 9, 28-year-old Las Vegas shooting survivor Kymberley Suchomel unexpectedly died in her sleep of what have been described as “natural causes.” While she passed away just a week after the shooting took place, Suchomel had already shocked social media by claiming that there had been multiple shooters at the Harvest Festival. Her version of events was a direct contradiction to the official story told by law enforcement and the media.

On October 30, married couple and Las Vegas shooting survivors Dennis and Lorraine Carver lost their lives after inexplicably driving their vehicle into the metal gate of their gated community. Both were reportedly killed on impact, and authorities have not released a cause of their one-vehicle accident, an accident so violent that it caused their car to burst into flames in a fire that took over an hour to extinguish, reports Independent.