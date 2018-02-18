People are searching for photos of Melania Trump in a thong again.

For some unknown reason, Google searches for Melania Trump in a thong are up in a major way — again. According to Google statistics shown on the search engine giant, the phrase “Melania Trump thong signing” trended virally late in the evening on Saturday. Currently, the only newsworthy stories about First Lady Trump involves her marriage to Donald Trump and new rumors that have emerged about another alleged affair early after his nuptials to the Slovenian-born former model.

In late October, Google queries about Melania rose dramatically as many searched feverishly for pictures of the first lady in a thong. The phrase, “Melania Trump thong,” led the search queries at the same time new reports rose about a comparison drawn between Melania and her predecessor, First Lady Michelle Obama.

Not surprisingly, Melania memes cropped up on various social media portals while discussions raged over Melania Trump’s history as a former fashion model. Thong searches faded over a time, but online queries are increasing again as the media pool covers more salacious claims about Donald Trump’s alleged infidelity and how Melania is caught in the center of the stunning claims. On Saturday, searches for the phrase, “Melania Trump thong sighing,” rose by 550 percent. The trend was topped only by searches for interests in Donald and Melania’s wedding date.

Melania Trump liked to "read or be alone," Donald Trump told an ex-Playboy Playmate he allegedly had an affair with https://t.co/FESYKSTPp2 pic.twitter.com/8h8P8hX46e — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 17, 2018

Who is Karen McDougal, the ex-Playboy Playmate who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump? https://t.co/jrVnqzUJzt pic.twitter.com/51ElnbM7p4 — ABC News (@ABC) February 17, 2018

The Palmer Report weighed in on Donald and Melania’s supposed marital strife. While the president and his administration manage the crisis surrounding the special counsel’s investigation into possible collusion with Russia and the Trump campaign, Bill Palmer suggested that Melania’s behavior is compounding the president’s troubles.

“Melania Trump has been finding creative ways to take subtle yet clear and humiliating shots at Donald in the weeks since his affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels became public. She bailed on his overseas trip. She arrived separately at the State of the Union. She walked past him on a runway and refused to acknowledge him. Now Melania is at it again today, after news broke that Donald had an affair with a Playboy Playmate.”

Some sites have raised the possibility of the president and first lady’s impending divorce. However, there is no hard evidence at this time to support dissolution of their marriage. CNN‘s Peggy Drexler theorized that Melania has likely chosen to remain in her perceived broken marriage for a shortlist of reasons spanning from religion to financial security.

The growing preoccupation and resultant memes about pictures purportedly showing Melania Trump in a thong appear to be linked to a story about an Italian lawmaker, Maria Elena Boschi, according to Snopes. Melania Trump became the subject of ridicule in October when a manipulated image of a woman — thought to be the first lady — wearing an exposed thong made rounds on the internet. The doctored thong image is NSFW, but here are two photos Boschi that she posted to her official Instagram account.

The image in question shows Boschi at her 2014 swearing-in ceremony as Italy’s new Minister for Constitutional Reforms and Relations. For the ceremony, she wore a handsome pantsuit and a pair of taupe heels. Italian daily newspaper described the outfit’s color as “unknown in nature.”

However, that particular derision was quickly replaced by personal attacks from social users for Boschi allegedly exposing her thong underneath the form-fitting pants. Over the years, the minister has fended off attacks over the doctored image.

After Donald and Melania Trump quickly rose among the ranks as the world’s most storied couple, many people began to mistake Boschi for Melania Trump and redirect their harsh attacks at the first lady.

Of note: In addition to Google searches about Melania Trump in a thong while signing a document, other related searches trended, albeit lower volumes: “Melania Trump age,” “Melania Trump nationality,” “Melania Trump hot,” and “Melania Trump height,” to name a few.