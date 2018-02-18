WWE News: Huge Match Announced For ‘Raw’ Featuring ‘Elimination Chamber 2018’ Superstars

The seven superstars in the men's chamber match will be part of a big matchup on Monday night.

When Monday’s episode of WWE Raw arrives, there will be a huge matchup featured on the card to give fans a taste of what’s to come at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The latest episode of Raw will take place in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. Fans in attendance and those watching live on television or online will get to see all seven of the men’s superstars for the men’s chamber match compete. That could give any of the competitors a serious advantage or momentum boost heading into the pay-per-view.

It was announced on Saturday via WWE’s website and social media that there will be a Gauntlet Match involving all seven of the superstars in the men’s Elimination Chamber match. In the rules for that type of match, one superstar starts off in the ring and has the chance to stay there if he can beat each opponent that arrives out to the ring. However, if a new superstar defeats another, they are officially eliminated from the Gauntlet Match. The match continues until one superstar remains the last of all seven competitors. Based on those rules, one has to think that “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman is the favorite to win this matchup.

In addition to Braun Strowman, fans will see John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Elias, The Miz, and Finn Balor competing in the Gauntlet Match. Each of the superstars has a vested interest in giving a good effort and also trying to beat down their opponents a bit ahead of the pay-per-view clash.

In the PPV match, the seven men will be locked inside the chamber and can only win by eliminating their opponents by pinfall or submission. The match continues until one man remains victorious inside the chamber. That winner goes on to WrestleMania 34 to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for the title. So the Gauntlet Match on Raw should provide them each a bit of practice.

In a previous WWE report here from the Inquisitr, it was noted that Roman Reigns is still the favorite to win the seven-man match at Elimination Chamber 2018 based on the latest betting odds. However, Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins are considered outside favorites to win the matchup next Sunday. Fans will be able to see how each of the participants does in the match on Monday’s Raw in order to get a better idea of who looks strongest heading into the PPV matchup.