The Baha Mar is in search of someone to hang up their job and mind flamingos in paradise

A new resort is opening in the Bahamas, and they are seeking a CFO, a Chief Flamingo Officer, to mind the resident pink flamingos, who will be moving in this spring. The Baha Mar mega-resort is recruiting a CFO to mind their new flock, or flamboyance, of flamingos, and they consider it an important position, stressing that this is not a joke, no matter how unusual the posting sounds.

So You Want To Be The Chief Flamingo Officer In The Bahamas?

While it is important that the Chief Flamingo Officer like flamingos, there are a few other necessary skills required to secure the post in the Bahamas, says the Baha Mar resort, according to the official Careers posting.

“Practical application and knowledge of avian science, flamingo care and propagation, bird husbandry skills, staff training, and animal training & enrichment skills required.”

The Baha Mar resort would like the Chief Flamingo Officer to have a degree in zoology or equivalent experience with exotic birds like flamingos. The Chief Flamingo Officier should stay current on flamingo and exotic bird trends, and also be able to share that knowledge with resort guests while giving tours of the flamboyance of flamingos and their habitat.

“Baha Mar’s Chief Flamingo Officer/Avian Manager, in conjunction with the Avian Curator, will be responsible for the care, propagation, and training of the flamingo collections at Baha Mar and related facilities to create a Beach Sanctuary experience that will leave a lasting impression on guests.”

The Chief Flamingo Officer Will Work In The ‘Flamingo Mansion’

The Conde Nast Traveler says that the Baha Mar, a new 1,000 acre resort, is looking for a really special kind of CFO and not the financial variety that usually embraces that title. The Chief Flamingo Officer will work on-site at the Nassau resort alongside the Baha Mar’s chief scientist to tend to the tropical birds, the flamingos, who bring their beautiful pink color to the new resort.

The Baha Mar goes further to explain the environment where the flamingos and the Chief Flamingo Officer will interact.

“The CFO and flamingos will work together in the resort’s ‘Flamingo Mansion,’ a massive indoor-outdoor habitat built specifically for the species. The program is part of the Baha Mar Ecological, Aquatic Conservation Habitat Sanctuary (BEACH Sanctuary) — a space dedicated to preserving and celebrating the wildlife of the Bahamas.”

The Chief Flamingo Officer Will Work With Exotic Birds And Be Surrounded By Luxury

The Baha Mar application process is open until February 28, and while the Baha Mar does not list a salary for the Chief Flamingo Officer position, just the environs sound pretty fabulous. Where else could you work in a place called the “Flamingo Mansion”?. The Baha Mar is a brand new, $4.3 billion resort with over 2,000 guest rooms with ocean views and luxury styling. Throw in a spa, a casino, 20 restaurants, and bars, and an 18 hole golf course.

