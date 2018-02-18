‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Omarosa’s HoH At Risk From ‘America’s Vote’ Veto Twist

See who Omarosa will nominate on 'CBB US,' and how to vote for the game-changing PoV twist.

Celebrity Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds reveal that Omarosa Manigault is the new Head of Household after cutting a deal with James Maslow in the Friday night competition for him to drop and give her the win. But who is the ex-White House staffer targeting? Omarosa talked to Marissa Winokur about getting back to the all-girls alliance now that they have evicted Shannon Elizabeth from the house, whom Manigault blames for splintering the ladies group.

Omarosa wants to take out Ross and was considering putting Mark on the block with him as a pawn. But what Omarosa doesn’t know is how a stunning Power of Veto twist could ruin her HoH and take all the power out of her hands. Here’s a look at the twist and how your vote could change the CBB US game.

America’s Vote – Choose One Of Three Vetoes

CBB US spoilers reveal that it won’t be a regular old Power of Veto awarded after the PoV competition before Sunday night’s live eviction. It will be one of three special vetoes that America votes to select. The choices are the Diamond Veto, VIP Veto, or Spotlight Veto. Notice the catchy celebrity-inspired names? These three vetoes have the power to radically change the game and take away much of the HoH’s power this week depending on how America votes.

The Diamond Veto gives the winner the power not only to remove a nominee from the chopping block, but also name a replacement nominee.

The VIP Veto gives the winner the power to use the Veto once, twice, or not at all. If the winner decides to use the veto, they can also use it again on the replacement nominee if they so choose.

The Spotlight Veto gives the winner the standard PoV with the caveat that they must use the Veto Power at the meeting.

Which Veto Will Win America’s Vote?

So far on Big Brother Network, a poll on which veto voters prefer (as of this writing) has the VIP Veto in the lead at 48 percent, the Diamond Veto scoring at 34 percent, and the Spotlight Veto in third with 18 percent. However, the people voting in this poll may not be reflective of those voting across the four CBS platforms available for participation.

You can vote up to 20 times per day, and the voting is open now and closes Monday, February 19, at 9 a.m. PST. You can vote at CBS.com by following this link, or you can vote on the Big Brother Facebook page, on Kik, or via Skype.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Who Is Going On The Chopping Block?

Although Omarosa initially considered putting Mark up beside Ross on the block when she reveals her nominations, the latest updates from the live feeds show that a new side deal will affect nominations. Omarosa talked a deal with James and Mark and offered it to be the three of them plus Metta. James and Mark are interested, but Mark isn’t sure if Metta will stay strong and present in the game.

Celebrity Big Brother spoilers also indicate that Mark cut a deal with Omarosa. He promised that if she wouldn’t nominate him this week, he’d keep her safe next week. As of this writing, Omarosa now plans to nominate Ross, who’s her target, and Brandi as a pawn and renominate Marissa if Ross comes off the block with the PoV. The houseguests know a Veto Twist is ahead, but not the details.

Catch up on the CBB US scoop on Julie Chen throwing shade at Omarosa and the worst of Brandi’s drunken antics in the Big Brother house. Watch CBS for the latest Big Brother: Celebrity Edition episodes and check back here often for the latest Celebrity Big Brother spoilers and news.