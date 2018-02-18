Scott Disick Seen As A ‘Phase’ For Sofia Richie And A Way At Getting Back At Dad, Claims Lionel Richie

Sitting back and letting the relationship play out is Lionel Richie's strategy when it comes to his teen daughter dating Scott Disick.

Making the obvious point that he too was once 19-years-old, Lionel Richie thinks his teen daughter is going through nothing more than “a phase” with her infatuation with Scott Disick. So what is he planning to do about it? He’s not make too much out of it.

During an interview with an Australian publication, Lionel Richie said he remembers when he was the same age as his 19-year-old daughter, Sofia, and the rebellious stage that he went through. He now sees the reality in his parent’s behavior when he would come through the door with a new girlfriend and sporting an afro, proclaiming his love for the girl.

His father let Lionel figure it out for himself, which is what Richie alluded to in the interview. He is ready to do the same thing. He claims his daughter is “getting back at me for my afro days.”

“When you are 19 you think you know everything,” Richie said in the interview.

According to the Daily Mail, Richie did say that he has met Disick a few times, and to his credit, Sofia’s father said that Disick seems like a nice guy. He also called the Kardashian family a “well-oiled machine” and he doesn’t really know what else to think about the famous family. Richie also gave the Kardashians, including Kourtney, who is Scott Disick’s ex and the mother of his three kids, some credit for “their ability to control their narrative in the media.

Disick was a major source of angst at times during his time on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. His tendency for partying and drinking had landed him in hot water with the mother of his kids, who took him back a few times after he vowed to change.

He was with Kourtney for nearly a decade and he was very much part of the Kardashian family, but his behaviors caused disappointment after disappointment for Kourtney. The couple’s on and off relationship was finally turned to the off position, seemingly for good this time around, as they’ve remained apart romantically. They do co-parent the kids and Kourtney has said he will always be the father of her kids, making Scott a part of her life no matter what.

Much has been said about the age difference between Scott, 34, and Sofia, who is still a teenager. Kourtney has also been seen on the arm of younger men, with one rumored “hook up” reported as Justin Bieber, 23, a while back, as described by Hollywood Gossip. Kourtney began dating Younes Bendjima last May. He is a model from Algeria who is only 24. Kourtney is 38-years-old and she’ll turn 39 on April 18.