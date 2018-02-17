Omarosa Angrily Denies Ever Sleeping With Donald Trump

Fired White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is using her reality TV stage to angrily deny rumors that she and President Donald Trump may have once had an intimate relationship.

E! Online reports in the latest Big Brother Celebrity Edition episode, Manigault is asked straight out by cast mate Brandi Glanville if she and Trump have ever slept together.

After a lengthy pause, Omarosa, who also previously starred on The Celebrity Apprentice alongside Trump, erupted with “hell no,” later adding “God! Brandi, that’s horrible.”

Manigault than proceeded to point an accusatory finger at “somebody in the White House who is sleeping around with everybody,” before adding “I’ve never had to do that.”

Rumors of a Trump-Omarosa tryst first surfaced back in January when fellow former Celebrity Apprentice star Claudia Jordan went live with her suspicions during an interview on the Unstable’D podcast, saying “there is some talk that there may have been some inappropriateness between the two. Allegedly.”

Jordan, who has also starred on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, has had a running feud with Manigault that dates all the way back to 2013, when she was allegedly punched by Omarosa’s mom for cursing at her on the red carpet at the BET Awards.

Jordan took things to a whole new level during her podcast appearance.

“I have a friend of a friend of hers that — there is some talk that there may have been some inappropriateness between the two…allegedly,” she said.

Jordan later added the news came as a complete surprise to her given what Trump used to say to her about Manigault’s looks.

“How can I say this without everybody hating me? He’s more of a house Negro type of Black woman,” she said.

Manigault infamously left the White House in a huff, where she was the most senior African-American staffer in the Trump administration.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

On paper, Manigault was tasked with handling outreach to the black community.

According to ABC News, almost from the very start, Manigault seemingly proved best at alienating those with whom she was supposed to cultivate relationships.

“There was nothing of substance that she would add,” said Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), a member of the Congressional Black Caucus. “There was nothing she could deliver other than photo ops. Clearly no one really knew what she was doing in the first place.”

Sources added that Manigault ruined almost any chance she had of making the relationship work when she cursed and berated members of the Congressional Black Congress early in the relationship at a meeting she helped broker.

By the time CBC officials were scheduled to meet with Trump in June, they seemingly had already had enough, declining the meeting, and expressing beliefs their concerns “fell on deaf ears.”