Fans Wonder If Jill Duggar Is Pregnant After Derick Dillard Shares Instagram Photo Of Prenatal Vitamins

Derick Dillard accidentally sparked another round of speculation that Jill Duggar is pregnant.

Jill Duggar has a box of prenatal vitamins in her house, and fans are asking whether the supplements are evidence that she’s pregnant with her third child. However, others are skeptical of the speculation that there may be yet another Duggar baby announcement in the cards.

On Saturday, Derick Dillard took to Instagram to express his appreciation for the impact his youngest son Samuel is having on his life. The Duggar husband’s post included a Bible verse and a short musing about how its words relate to his feelings about fatherhood.

“‘A joyful heart is good medicine, but a broken spirit dries up the bones.’ (Proverbs 17:22),” Derick wrote. “I have a renewed appreciation for the reality of this verse after becoming a father. This little guy brings so much joy!”

A few of Derick’s Instagram followers responded to his post by praising him and Jill Duggar for being “awesome” and “fantastic” parents. However, others zeroed in on something they spotted in the background of Derick’s photo.

In the snapshot, the former Counting On star is laughing and lying on the bed in his room with Samuel. A dresser can be seen behind the father and son, and a purple box labeled “Vitamin Code” is sitting on it. One of Derick’s followers recognized the box of supplements and remarked that it contains prenatal vitamins. The curious commenter also asked Derick if Jill Duggar is taking them because she’s pregnant again.

As reported by People, Jill Duggar gave birth to her second child, Samuel Scott Dillard, just seven months ago. He was born via C-section. According to Parents magazine, most doctors advise mothers who have had C-sections to wait at least a year and a half before trying to conceive again. If Jill is already pregnant with her third child, she obviously is not following these recommendations.

However, as one of Derick Dillard’s Instagram followers pointed out, Jill Duggar may not be taking prenatal vitamins because she’s pregnant.

“I take prenatals while nursing. Also if you read the bottle it says to take before, during, and after pregnancy,” the fan remarked.

Indeed, the website for the brand of prenatal vitamins sitting on Jill Duggar’s dresser confirms that they are “specifically formulated to meet the unique needs of women during pre-conception, pregnancy and lactation, providing the nourishment to support both mom and her developing baby.” If Jill Duggar is still breastfeeding Samuel, she may be taking the supplements for this reason.

Derick Dillard didn’t answer any of his followers’ questions about the prenatal vitamins, and Jill Duggar also ignored them in her response to her husband’s post. Instead, she decided to join the chorus of fans praising Derick for being such a great dad to the kids he currently has.

“Aww! You’re the best papa!” Jill wrote. “Our boys love you so much!”