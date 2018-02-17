Scientists Discover The Secret Behind The Gates Of Hell Used By Romans In Turkey’s Ancient City of Hierapolis

It is now understood why sacrifices were so successful at the Plutonium when carried out inside the cave of this city which led to the underworld.

Thousands of years ago, Romans believed that it was possible to walk through the entrance of a cave in Turkey’s ancient city of Hierapolis and enter the underworld through its gates of Hell at the Plutonium, and scientists now finally understand why sacrifices conducted in its chambers were so successful.

As part of a traditional Roman ritual, priests who had been castrated once led a multitude of bulls into a dank, dark grotto that was flanked by gates and which led into an arena.

On top of this structure was built a temple, and there were plenty of stone seats created so that visitors could watch the sacrificial spectacle and gaze, in wonder, at the quick deaths of these bulls that were led straight to hell.

Scientists only discovered the location of the Plutonium seven years ago after it had been lost to the past and set about to determine just why the Romans of Hierapolis felt that the underworld was to be found at this site. They quickly determined the very simple reason for the deaths of so many bulls and the answer is really quite simple.

Hierapolis is a city that is situated in an area which has a large amount of geologically active spaces in it, and it was found that carbon dioxide is a constant companion beneath this ancient locale and can be seen in the form of a ghostly mist.

The gates which were once the entrance to the underworld can be found directly on top of the fissure from which this carbon dioxide is emitted and explains just why sacrificial deaths here would have been so swift, according to Science Magazine.

The University of Duisburg-Essen’s Hardy Pfanz is a geologist and led the most recent research on the presence of carbon dioxide in Hierapolis, and he and his team took great care to measure the amount of CO2 that was found inside the chambers of these Roman gates of hell.

It was discovered that over the course of the day, the gas disappeared with the sun, but at night the carbon dioxide formed a large concentration on the floor of the space where the bulls were led. However, the time that was the deadliest of all would have been in the very early morning hours, when carbon dioxide levels reached a whopping 35 percent.

At this level, both humans and animals would easily be killed within a space of just minutes, yet it was only the bulls who perished at the entrance to the underworld at Hierapolis. The reason for this is that the gas was at its highest level near the ground, and the bulls, much lower in height than the humans, would have died fairly quickly in these rituals, while the priests were left unscathed.

Pfanz explained that as the bulls grew dizzier, their heads would have slunk down towards the ground, exposing them to even more of the dangerously active carbon dioxide, but the priests understood that they needed to remain as upright and high as possible.

“They knew that the deadly breath of the mythical hellhound Kerberos only reached a certain maximum height.”

While Romans understood that a large height was necessary to escape death at the Plutonium, others who came before them didn’t fully grasp the reason why. For instance, the Greek historian Strabo had once been a visitor to Hierapolis and explained that priests had no difficulty in staying alive when going near the gates of hell, but he mistakenly attributed this to the fact that they were castrated, thinking that perhaps this was the reason they were not doomed to suffer the same fate as the bulls.

It is Hardy Pfanz’s belief, however, that Romans were fully aware of the deadly environment they were stepping into, which is why they took such great care to not allow themselves to get too close to the floor of the Plutonium’s chambers unless it was during the daytime, when the gases would have dispersed.

On the other hand, the University of Salento’s archaeologist Francesco D’Andria isn’t convinced that the Romans fully understood the danger they were stepping into, and has noted that when his team discovered the site in 2011 they found numerous oil lamps hanging in the vicinity of the gates of hell, which suggests that priests would have ventured here during the night, a particularly dangerous time to have visited the location.

While work continues to go on at this Plutonium in Hierapolis, it is hoped that one day the secret location of another set of gates to hell in Akaraka, Turkey will soon be discovered also.