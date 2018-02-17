Watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Slam Dunk Contest, & Event Odds

How to watch some of the NBA's brightest stars put their skills on display on Saturday night.

Basketball fans are getting ready to watch the NBA All-Saturday Night 2018 live streaming, and televised programming as a range of fun contests take place. Among them will be the famous 3-Point and Slam Dunk contests with new winners expected to be crowned. Featured in the latest competitions will be some of the NBA’s best and brightest stars including NBA Rookie of the Year frontrunner Donovan Mitchell, as well as All-Stars Paul George, Klay Thompson, and Bradley Beal. Here’s the latest preview of tonight’s events with odds, as well as how to watch the televised coverage or the NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2018 live stream online feeds.

According to NBA.com‘s report, Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell will be one to watch not only in tonight’s Slam Dunk Contest but also in the remainder of his season. The rookie has been helping to lead the Jazz to respectability in the tough Western Conference and currently may be the odds-on-favorite to win the Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Award. Mitchell, who also participated in last night’s Rising Stars game, will compete in this year’s dunk contest as a replacement for Orlando’s Aaron Gordon.

He’ll be up against Dennis Smith Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks, Larry Nance Jr. of the Cleveland Cavs, and Victor Oladip of the Indiana Pacers. In a recent report from 5 Dimes, they indicated that Smith Jr. was the favorite in the betting odds at +150, with Mitchell at +215, Nance Jr. at +275, and Oladipo at +500. No matter who wins, fans are hoping to see some innovative new dunks on display at tonight’s contest.

Show 'em your skills! #StateFarmSaturday tips off with #TacoBellSkills TONIGHT at 8pm ET on TNT ???? pic.twitter.com/w9K2pVRNMp — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2018

Two other contests make up tonight’s event with the JBL 3-point Contest and the Taco Bell Skills Challenge. As of this report, 5 Dimes listed Lou Williams as the favorite to win the Skills Challenge with a money line price of +395, while Jamal Murray (+450), Spencer Dinwiddie (+550), and Lauri Markkanen (+575) were also top contenders. Other competitors will include the Celtics’ Al Horford, Kings’ Buddy Hield, Sixers’ Joel Embiid, and Pistons’ Andre Drummond.

This year’s 3-point Contest will feature the 2016 winner Klay Thomspon competing against many other sharpshooters. Thompson is a +180 favorite to win with the field priced at -210. Also amongst the top contenders are Eric Gordon (+620), Wayne Ellington (+625), Paul George (+625), Devin Booker (+750) and Bradley Beal (+775). The two biggest longshots competing are the Raptors’ Kyle Lowry (+1050) and Clippers’ Tobias Harris (+2050).

NBA All-Star Saturday Night schedule:

Taco Bell Skills Challenge

JBL 3-point Contest

Verizon Slam Dunk Contest

The NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2018 program is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time tonight. Fans can watch it all live on television via their TNT channel. Cable and satellite subscribers with TNT can also log into the TNTDrama website or any of their compatible apps to see a live streaming feed of tonight’s show. There may also be a free live stream feed available in certain regions of the country at TNT Overtime website.

For anyone without cable or satellite, the best option is to use a channel streaming service such as Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, or YouTube TV. Each of these services may offer TNT on a particular channel package and may have a free trial offer right now. In particular, Sling TV is available on a free seven-day trial basis for all new customers and includes TNT as part of the channel lineup. See more details at Sling.com website.