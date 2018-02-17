Ben Affleck ‘Misses’ Life With Jennifer Garner Amid Rumors Jen Has New Man, According To ‘Boston Herald’

It’s been over two years since Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced they were calling it quits after 10 years of marriage. The estranged couple that is now in the midst of a divorce share three children and are now each said to be moving on in love.

Shortly after the former couple filed for divorce, Affleck went public with his new relationship with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus. The pair has since been spotted on numerous getaways, while Garner initially put all of her focus on their children.

However, now Garner seems to have a secret romance brewing, according to the Daily Mail. As the publication relays, the actress was spotted “arm-in-arm” with a new mystery man and later seen buying flowers. The claims have yet to result in determining who the unknown man is and as to whether the two are linked romantically, yet it’s great to see the beauty out and about while all smiles.

Meanwhile, despite his new relationship, Affleck reportedly is missing his life with Garner and their adorable family. The Boston Herald reports. The publication notes words of an insider who claims that Ben Affleck is not “as happy as” everyone thinks he is in his new relationship with the SNL producer.

“The truth is, Ben has huge regrets about how everything went down with Jennifer. He misses his old life with her and the kids,” the source states and adds that the actor is trying to determine why it all happened as it did, while the publication hints that perhaps a “midlife crisis” is at its root.

While it has likely been a very difficult time for both Jen Garner and Ben Affleck, the former couple have certainly handled the media frenzy that has followed them, like pros. Jen and Ben have also remained amicable for the sake of their three children, whom the two co-parent lovingly. Up until they filed for divorce, Affleck and Garner continued to live in the same house as a family and would take family vacations together. At this point, Ben lives in his own place, while the pair often still spend family days together.

As to whether a reconciliation is in the cards, it does not appear so. As for Ben’s relationship with Lindsay, a source has shared that the producer had originally thought Ben was over Jen, but that now she’s telling friends, “[Ben’s] heart isn’t with me.”