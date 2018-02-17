LG ‘Judy’: New Details On Upcoming Flagship Phone, Including Rumored June Launch, Revealed By ‘VentureBeat’

The phone is expected to come with a 6.1-inch, power-saving display, dual 16-megapixel cameras, and a different name other than the expected "LG G7."

Last month, LG announced a significant change to its usual phone release schedule, doing away with conventional schedules, and only releasing new smartphones “when needed.” While it wasn’t sure at first when the South Korean company would be releasing its next flagship phone to compete with Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy S line, a new report suggests that the so-called LG “Judy” is being targeted for a June launch date.

Writing for VentureBeat, noted mobile insider Evan Blass cited anonymous sources familiar with LG’s plans, who expect the company to skip this month’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and wait until June before announcing the phone known internally by the codename “Judy.” Blass noted that this meshes with LG’s common practice of using feminine names behind the scenes when referring to unannounced devices, but added that LG could divert from the traditional terminology, as the upcoming phone might not be going by the name G7.

Talking about the phone’s basic specifications, the LG “Judy” is expected to come with a 6.1-inch display, making it substantially larger than the erstwhile flagship LG G6, which has a 5.7-inch screen. Under the hood, the device will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB RAM. Other rumored specs include 64GB internal memory, and 16-megapixel front and rear cameras with HDR10 capability.

LG G7 won’t be G7, but is codenamed “Judy” https://t.co/8oQBkNihqU — Pocketnow (@Pocketnow) February 17, 2018

As further noted by VentureBeat, the LG “Judy” will reportedly come with its share of selling features, on top of basics such as IP68 water resistance and wireless charging. The new flagship phone is said to come with “boombox” stereo speakers, though the technical details of this feature are unknown as of the moment. As for the display, LG appears to be using an “MLCD+” panel, which would allow the device to use 35 percent less power than phones with IPS LCD panels, while also being capable of 800-nit brightness.

While VentureBeat‘s Blass opined that the LG “Judy,” based on rumors, has most of the specs and features consumers desire in their flagship phones, a report from Forbes stressed that the stakes might be high for the company, which “could really use a win” after years of losing money and falling behind Apple and Samsung in the smartphone market. The publication, however, hinted that a June announcement could allow LG to take advantage of the lack of competition regarding phone releases during the period, as well as a greater supply of Snapdragon chipsets to power the device.