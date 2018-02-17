‘American Idol’ Winner David Cook To Appear In Broadway’s ‘Kinky Boots’

David Cook, winner of American Idol‘s seventh season, is set to appear in the popular Broadway musical Kinky Boots, come April 3 through May 5. The singer will be playing the character of Charlie Price, a shoe factory owner’s son who ends up taking over his father’s business, much to his initial dismay.

As reported by Billboard, the 35-year-old revealed the news both on his Twitter and official Facebook pages, gushing that he is “thrilled and honoured” to be a part of the iconic show and is looking forward to meeting “so many amazing people”. David Cook goes on to say that the idea of working with a creative team is one that greatly appeals to him, as he loves the “collaborative aspect” of theatre.

Although the majority of David Cook fans were surprised to hear that he would soon be making his Broadway debut, the singer later went on to reveal that he had actually been wanting to express his musical creativity in ways other than simply recording albums for some time, but that the timing had never been quite right up until now. Now that his newest EP, titled Chromance, has been released, the Texas native felt he was finally ready to move on to other endeavours.

David Cook won America’s heart almost a decade ago, taking the Idol crown in May of 2008. He received 56 percent of the final vote, earning 12 million more than rival David Archuleta, who was actually the fan favourite to win. Following his victory, Cook released his self-titled debut album, which charted at number three in the US. This was not, however, his first record; back in 2006, the singer released an independent album titled Analog Heart. This Loud Morning was his second and last album with management label RCA Records, who he subsequently parted ways with after its release.

His third and most recent full-length record, Digital Vein, was released in September of 2015 under label Analog Heart Music, created by David Cook himself. The heavily-anticipated Chromance EP came out on Friday, February 16, the day after news of his upcoming Kinky Boots appearance broke. The American Idol star is known for using PledgeMusic, an online direct-to-fan music platform on which they can not only pre-order upcoming music, but also purchase merchandise such as clothing, handwritten lyrics and even pay for appearances from their favourite stars.