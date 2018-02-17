Britney Spears Stuns Followers By Perfecting A Split Leap In Her Bra

The pop princess is proving her prowess in ballet.

Britney Spears sure is displaying her athletic ability on Instagram lately. The famed singer has impressed her social media followers with her skills in ballet recently, and her newest photo has left fans with their jaws on the floor.

The new photo by Britney featured the singer performing the iconic split leap, a ballet move not easy to master. The 36-year-old performed the move in front of a fountain while donning a lacy sports bra and tiny athletic shorts.

According to Britney, she posted a similar photo a year ago and wanted to see if she could jump even higher now. The singer confirmed that she did nail the split leap at a higher distance this time around, and joked that she should take ballet classes.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Britney previously shared a video to her Instagram which showcased her ability to perform pique turns with ease. Fans were impressed with Britney’s ballet prowess, which was further solidified with her split leap today.

In under an hour, the new photo was liked over 124,000 times and had over 1,600 comments.

“I had no idea you could do this,” one fan commented on the photo.

“Jealous, you are literally perfect,” another added.

The previous split leap Britney was referring to from a year ago was posted in September of 2016. The singer performed the leap in front of the same fountain as she did today, but was covered up a little bit more. Britney wore a green tank top, short athletic shorts, and tennis shoes in the old photo.

It’s hard to tell from the angle of the two photos which she gained more height on, but it appears Britney was right and today’s photo marked the higher point.

The old photo was liked 230,000 times and will be far surpassed by Britney’s newest photo. Celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi liked the photo immediately and joined fans in their daze.

The singer has routinely been posting workout videos as she takes her Las Vegas “Piece of Me” show on tour. The tour will begin on July 12 in Maryland and end in Birmingham, U.K. on August 31.

Whether Britney will strut across the stage doing her perfected split leaps is unknown!