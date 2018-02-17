According To Leaked Chats, WikiLeaks And Julian Assange Wanted Trump To Win And Hillary To Lose

In newly leaked chats, Assange talks Russia, 2016 Election, and attacks feminism.

It’s no secret that Julian Assange used WikiLeaks to support the Donald Trump campaign in 2016. In September of 2016, a WikiLeaks account sent a series of private messages to Donald Trump Jr. over Twitter detailing attack points against Hillary Clinton and attempting to form a sort of partnership between WikiLeaks and the Trump campaign. Now, new private chats have surfaced which further show WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange professing a preference for the Republican Party in the 2015 general election, The Intercept reports.

“We believe it would be much better for GOP to win,” Assange wrote, whilst using his WikiLeaks handle. “Dems+Media+liberals woudl [sic] then form a block to reign in their worst qualities,” he then said. “With Hillary in charge, GOP will be pushing for her worst qualities., dems+media+neoliberals will be mute,” and finished off with some words about Hillary Clinton, saying that “She’s a bright, well connected, sadistic sociopath.”

Assange, who is still currently hiding out in the Ecuadorian embassy in Britain to avoid a rape arrest, had previously denied that WikiLeaks works on any specific candidate’s favor. While Assange claims that WikiLeaks is a neutral tool with the primary purpose of disseminating information to the public, the newly released chat logs show more evidence of a bias against the Clinton campaign.

“No Extradition” Flyers Left By Assange Supporters Oli Scarff / Getty Images

Despite WikiLeaks’ preferences, it would be a mistake to believe that Assange is merely an ideological Republican using WikiLeaks to take down Clinton. In fact, the Australian activist seems to believe that a U.S. controlled by the GOP will have a harder time starting wars and engaging in foreign conflicts due to the fact that the left will campaign adamantly against it.

“GOP will generate a lot of oposition, including through dumb moves. Hillary will do the same thing, but co-opt the liberal opposition and the GOP opposition,” Assange wrote. “Hence hillary has greater freedom to star wars than the GOP and has the will to do so.”

Assange spoke about other subjects as well, including Russia. While there have been rumors about Wikileaks being connected to the Kremlin, these chats don’t shed light on that subject one way or the other. Instead, Assange speaks of how he believes Russia is “absolutely terrified” since it has a tenuous foothold on the world stage compared to other superpowers such as the United States. Assange believes that Russia fears being overthrown by U.S. subversion and treats “western” ideals such as homosexuality as a threat to their regime. According to Assange, this makes Russians drift to a more nationalistic and authoritarian form of government in order to keep power.

Here is the entire chain of messages with @wikileaks (with my whopping 3 responses) which one of the congressional committees has chosen to selectively leak. How ironic! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/SiwTqWtykA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 14, 2017

At points, Assange got personal, blasting lawyer Elisabeth Fritz, who represents one of the women who accused Assange of sexual assault. He claimed that Fritz is simply looking for high profile rape cases in order to collect money and help women imprison men. Assange calls attention to Fritz’s website and pictures, claiming that they’re the opposite of feminism and should be treated with disdain. Fritz herself doesn’t seem too bothered by the accusations, however.

“WikiLeaks and Assange have, and continue to, deliberately spread false information in an attempt to turn public opinion against the women accusing Assange of sexual offenses, cast doubt on the accusations, and to discredit myself and the Swedish legal system.” Said Fritz. She continued, “The leaked messages clearly show the level of contempt for women and disregard for the rule of law that WikiLeaks have.”