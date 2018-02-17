Fans Mistakenly Believe That Jill Duggar Dillard And Derick Dillard Had Alcohol On Valentine’s Days

Jill Duggar Dillard has been on a rebellious streak, so fans would not have been surprised if that were the case.

Jill Duggar Dillard and husband, Derick Dillard, may no longer be appearing on Counting On, but that hasn’t stopped them from posting to their social media accounts. With over 2 million fans between them, people are still hoping to catch a glimpse of the reality stars and steal little moments into their lives.

Jill Duggar Dillard has been rebelling recently, which has had many fans thinking that perhaps the pair were moving even further away from Jill’s parent’s strict rules. In the past few months, Jill has debuted a nose ring, has worn jeans and has also had some henna tattoos.

The Duggar family has been very open about their rules on sobriety, in that they do not allow any member of their family to drink alcohol. The family claims they are Independent Baptists but have strong ties to Bill Gothard and his Institute on Basic Life Principles.

The reality star recently posted a photo of her and her sweetheart, Derick Dillard, celebrating Valentine’s Day. She showed a picture of Derick pouring what looked to be a glass of wine into two glasses next to a steak dinner that the pair were about to enjoy.

Knowing the family’s sobriety rules, their fans were caught off guard and asked if Derick was pouring wine into the glasses.

Fans debated the contents of their fancy glasses for a while before deciding that the pair was actually enjoying sparkling grape juice. Some found this to be “lame,” while others felt that this was in line with their beliefs.

Derick Dillard, however, hasn’t won many fans in recent months. Rumor stated that he was fired from Counting On after he made remarks about fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings, stating that she shouldn’t have a reality show because “transgender is a myth.” He also purposefully misgendered her calling her a male and saying that God decided gender, not the person.

TLC noted the uproar of those who follow him on social media and assured fans that he was no longer on Counting On. Later, Derick stated that he had not been fired from the show, but that he and Jill Duggar Dillard decided to take things “in a different direction.”