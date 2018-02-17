WWE News: ‘Elimination Chamber 2018’ Match Winner Favorites Released Via Latest Odds

The favorites to win the men's and women's chamber matches at the upcoming pay-per-view have been published.

Next Sunday brings the WWE’s Elimination Chamber 2018 pay-per-view with several superstars emerging as favorites to win. The men’s and women’s matches will feature a total of 13 superstars inside the chamber. Each of the winners will be featured in a prominent championship match on the WrestleMania 34 card, but which men’s and women’s superstars are the oddsmakers expecting to win?

This year’s pay-per-view will be historic for several reasons, one of which is the fact there will be a first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match. Current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will enter the chamber as the titleholder and will need to defend the belt to head to WrestleMania as champ successfully. She’ll have five competitors trying to win the title, though Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James are all contenders.

Per WWE Leaks, the latest odds from Kambi oddsmakers for the women’s match favor the current champion at 1 to 6 odds to win and retain her championship. Next up regarding favorite to win is “The Boss” Sasha Banks at 6 to 4. Bayley and Sonya Deville have 11 to 2 odds to win followed by Mickie James (17/1) and Mandy Rose (33/1). It seems the smart money as of right now is that Alexa Bliss will head to defend her title against Asuka and/or Nia Jax based on the rumors going around.

The men’s Elimination Chamber match is also being considered historic this year as it will feature seven competitors rather than six. That means it’s likely the match starts off as a Triple Threat with three competitors in the ring together while four others wait inside their pods. As of this report, Kambi oddsmakers favor Roman Reigns to win the men’s match at 1 to 7 odds. If he wins, he goes on to face the WWE Universal Champion at Mania since Royal Rumble 2018 winner Shinsuke Nakamura has already stated he wants to go after the WWE Champion AJ Styles at the PPV.

Regarding the men’s underdogs in the match, Braun Strowman is behind Reigns with 2 to 1 odds. Seth Rollins has 6 to 1 odds, followed by Finn Balor (15/1), John Cena (15/1), Elias (25/1) and The Miz (33/1). The latest odds which spotlight Reigns winning the match line up with the speculation that it will be Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34. Fans can “believe” that will be the match unless a significant swerve happens on the road to WrestleMania.

Fans can watch the WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 pay-per-view next Sunday live on the WWE Network beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.