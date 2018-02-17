Fans Start Petition To Have ‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans And Husband Fired Over ‘Insensitive’ Gun Photo

The reality star's husband posted a photo of her with a gun mere hours after the Florida shooting.

Jenelle Evans is frequently involved in some sort of drama, and her most recent one surrounds a photo her husband, David Eason, posted just hours after news about the Florida shooting broke. Jenelle Evans is seen in the photo with a rifle doing target practice on Valentine’s Day, while her husband captioned the photo, “My babes a bad ass babe! Happy Valentine’s day! #targetpractice#valentinesday #safetyfirst (sic).”

The reality star did respond to the bad timing of the photo with a tweet simply saying, “Bad timing.” She has posted condolences for the families that lost their children this past week but has also made it clear that she and David are gun owners.

However, for many fans of the MTV show, Jenelle Evans’ latest faux pas is just one too many, and they have started a petition to get her fired from the show.

The petition, which is up on Change.org, was started by a woman called Ginger V., who addresses the petition to Morgan J. Freeman, the producer of the Teen Mom franchise. The petition was started just two days ago, and now has over 2,000 supporters asking for her removal from the television series.

According to the woman who started the petition, David Eason became abusive with fans who asked him why he would post a photo of his wife with a rifle just hours after the Florida shooting. Ginger says he called several women “b***hs” and “h**s” after questioning his judgment.

Several have signed the petition, saying they believe Jenelle Evans and her husband are insensitive addicts who should be removed from the show.

The petition also asks for the removal of the newest cast member to Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus. The woman who authored the petition claims that Briana could be heard “laughing” at the Florida massacre on an Instagram live. The author of the petition also takes umbrage with Briana DeJesus’ defense of YouTuber Logan Paul and that she also wanted to plan a trip to the famed “suicide forest” in the wake of the controversy.

Jenelle Evans has not addressed the petition, as she is busy recording a podcast in order to show up castmates Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry.