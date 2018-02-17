David Beador’s Alleged New Girlfriend Feels Helpless She Can’t Defend Herself Against Rumored Reports

Lesley Cook expressed her anger on Instagram that she's unable to defend herself against misleading reports in the tabloids.

David Beador’s alleged new girlfriend has been taking some heat the last six days since she’s been romantically linked with him. Considering David’s estranged wife, Shannon Beador, is a cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County and that he’s affiliated with the show, their purported relationship was bound to make the news. The Beadors’ marital issues were one of the main storylines last season on the show.

A new Instagram post by David Beador’s rumored girlfriend shows that she’s tired of the scrutiny and media coverage of the relationship. Lesley Cook, 34, posted a quote by Elizabeth Olsen that read, “The tabloids create their own stories about people’s lives that don’t exist.”

Cook responded to someone who encouraged her to hang in there and that the hate will eventually go away and she can move on with her life. The DIY blogger and mother of two insists the reports she’s reading are “horrible stories” and is frustrated she can’t defend herself.

“Since this is new to me… it really bothers me all these horrible stories they come up with it that are so far from truth and I sit here and can’t say a thing,” Lesley Cook wrote. “Ugh!!!!! Just doesn’t seem fair. They profit off of make believe stories. But I suppose Stevie Wonder saw this coming!!!”

In an earlier comment, Cook wrote that she’s “just a girl from Tahoe” and mentioned the National Enquirer as being one of the tabloids she noticed ridiculous stories coming from. She joked that she “likes read them so they can fill me in on my life and what I’ve been doing, lmao.”

Many of the stories seen in that tabloid have also emerged on Radar Online, which many times prints the same angles. Radar Online was the first to report on David Beador’s alleged romance with Lesley Cook. A supposed source told the website that David started seeing Lesley a few months ago.

An Instagram post below shows a Valentine’s Day gift Lesley received on Wednesday. She and David were open with their admiration for one another in the comments.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!! And away we go…,” David wrote with different emojis.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the most kind, funny, motivated, loving & man! The sky is more blue & my coffee taste better with you in my life,” Cook responded, adding heart emojis.

David Beador, 53, may still be under contract with the Real Housewives franchise to not say anything, or he’s been advised to stay quiet due to being in the middle of a divorce from Shannon. Whatever the reason, Cook isn’t telling her side of the story to any media outlet — at least for now. It could be that reacting to the hype would make the news worse for the both of them.

David and Lesley’s social media interactions were exposed on Monday, which is what started the rumors. A photo on Cook’s Instagram account shows her with David and comments from him display a definite admiration for her. He’s hashtagged some of his comments with #discreet. When speculations about their relationship came out, he ended at least one comment with #notdiscreet.

Lesley Cook’s Instagram followers have grown exponentially since Monday. The number was under 3k and now she has over 6k. It’s likely that the rapid increase has a lot to do with the media following her posts now that she’s connected with a public figure from the Real Housewives franchise.

When Lesley found herself in the news on Monday, she warned anyone on her Instagram account that it wasn’t a place to discuss RHOC and if anyone violated her rules, they’d be blocked.

Radar Online also reported that David Beador won’t be on RHOC next season. The divorce will be a part of the story line, but Shannon’s ex won’t be filming with the rest of the cast.