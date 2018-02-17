‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Says Co-Stars Jenelle Evans And Her Husband Want Attention For Owning Guns

The reality star told fans she thought the photo of Jenelle with a gun was in bad taste.

David Eason, Jenelle Evans’ husband, posted a photo of his wife with a gun shooting target practice mere hours after the Florida school shooting, which was met with a lot of push-back from fans. Jenelle Evans tweeted “bad timing” in response to the incident, but also offended was Farrah Abraham, a former co-star.

Farrah Abraham will no longer appear on Teen Mom OG and is attempting to distance herself from the franchise. Dissing Jenelle Evans’ gun image seems to be one of the ways she’s proving she is no longer interested in those who are still filming.

Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham do not get along with the other cast members of Teen Mom, and they appeared to be getting along with one another. However, it seems Farrah has also decided to cut ties with Jenelle to sever relationships with former castmates completely.

Farrah Abraham responded to the photo by writing in to In Touch Weekly to complain about the Easons. In the email, she told them that the Florida shooter was “mentally unstable” because he “wanted attention from a gun” and Jenelle and her husband are showing the same traits as both also “want attention from a gun.”

Since the tragic shooting in Florida, Jenelle Evans has posted several messages of condolences for the families on her twitter, but she also has made it clear that she and David own guns.

Farrah Abraham also used the opportunity speaking with In Touch Weekly to say she was hoping to distance herself from the Teen Mom franchise. She also spoke her piece about gun ownership, saying she will not allow her daughter, Sophia, to attend public school because of her worry about gun violence.

The former Teen Mom OG star also said she hopes “our president Donald Trump” will start to limit access to guns “in the appropriate ways.”

Jenelle Evans has thus far not responded to Farrah’s comments, as she has been busy feuding with Teen Mom 2 co-stars, Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry. The reality star recently appeared on a podcast to tell “her side” of the story after Leah Messer shaded her husband for bringing a knife to the taping of the show’s New Year’s special.