‘General Hospital’ Alum Ryan Paevey Joins ‘Brookly Nine-Nine’

Ryan Paevey has landed a primetime gig after leaving "General Hospital.

The past two weeks were a heartbreaking moment for all the viewers of General Hospital. Port Charles was rocked by Nathan West’s shocking death, leaving Maxie and his loved ones heartbroken. But fans of Ryan Paevey would not miss seeing him on the small screen for too long because the actor has landed a primetime gig! Paevey shared an update on his Instagram account.

Ryan Paevey posted a photo of himself posing with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Joe Lo Truglio who plays Detective Charles Boyle. In the caption, he wrote that Truglio is one of the “warmest, funniest” humans he’s ever met. He tagged the comedy series’ official Instagram page.

Details of what role he is going to play in Brooklyn Nine-Nine or when his airdate will be are still under wraps. But according to Soap Opera Spy, Paevey will begin filming this coming week. The series is running its fifth season on FOX.

Fans are excited to hear the news of his new gig and promised they would watch his episode at Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

“Congrats on your new gig excited to see you on this comedic series,” a fan commented.

“I will watch your episode. Good luck Nathan,” another one added.

Others expressed that they deeply miss Ryan as Nathan on General Hospital, and they are hoping he will come back. Nonetheless, they are happy and excited for him and his new adventures.

Paevey could use his GH cop role experience to fit in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Also, fans can expect the comedy to come naturally from Ryan who seems to be a funny guy in real life.

Ryan Paevey left General Hospital on his own decision. He said that he and executive producer Frank Valentini sat down and discussed it as gentlemen. While Valentini was disappointed about his decision to leave the daytime soap, he had to agree and gave him a dramatic send-off.

Paevey does not plan to return anytime soon to General Hospital, as Nathan’s death seems to be final. But the actor did not rule out the possibility of coming back; he said on Twitter that anything could happen, but for now, Nathan is dead. Paevey reportedly wants to do some feature films and be part of an action-hero project.