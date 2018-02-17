‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Sarah Drew Reveals If She Thinks April Is Finally Moving On From Jackson

April Kepner is heading down a dark path and there are a few possibilities of where that could take Drew's character.

It didn’t take long for Jackson (Jesse Williams) to move on after breaking up with April (Sarah Drew) this season on Grey’s Anatomy. Although Maggie (Kelly McCreary) finally knows how Jackson feels about her, April isn’t ready to pull the plug on their complicated relationship. Will April’s inability to let go ruin Jackson’s chances with Maggie?

According to TV Guide, Drew recently opened up about April’s feelings towards Jackson. The Grey’s Anatomy star was hopeful that April would eventually get over Jackson but admitted that the timing just isn’t right.

“I don’t think she’s ready to move on. I think she’d like to say that she’s moving on. I think she knows that’s the most evolved thing to do but I don’t think she’s there yet.”

With April’s story heading towards a significant crossroad, there are a few things that could happen to get her out of her rut.

For starters, April could rediscover her faith and return to her old life. At the moment, April still blames herself for Karin’s death, despite Arizona trying to convince her otherwise. Once April gets over that hurdle, she may turn back to her faith and stop drowning herself in wine just to sleep every night.

If April heads in the other direction, she could still succeed, but it would take a pretty significant transformation. April has always been the good, god-fearing girl on Grey’s Anatomy, and a transformation would mean turning her into one of the toughest women at Grey Sloan Memorial.

If that happens, then a few doors would open up for the trauma surgeon, including getting back with Matthew and starting a family of her own.

There is, of course, a darker alternative for April’s storyline. While the chances are slim, there is always the possibility that Grey’s is planning on killing April off. We can only hope that won’t happen, but stranger things have happened on Grey’s Anatomy in the past, so we can’t rule it out completely.

As far as Jackson is concerned, the biggest question moving forward is whether or not he and Maggie will finally hook up. The two haven’t taken the plunge just yet, but a scene from the latest episode, titled “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger,” hinted that their bond is a lot stronger than we might think.

In the episode, Maggie tries to explain her heart device invention to Clive, the guy she’s been dating recently, but he doesn’t quiet understand what she’s saying. Then she explains her idea to Jackson, who immediately gets what she’s talking about.

Although Maggie has rejected Jackson in the past, the scene made it seem like Maggie may have misjudged their compatibility. That doesn’t mean Jackson and Maggie are destined to be together, but it is indeed a good start. Perhaps by the time Season 14 is near the end, Maggie will finally realize that a romance with Jackson isn’t that crazy of an idea.

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air Thursday nights on ABC.