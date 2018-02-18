Jamie Dornan 2018: Dakota Johnson’s Leading Man Proved ‘Fifty Shades’ Series Did Not Affect His Marriage

The 'Fifty Shades Freed' star proved that all is well between him and his wife, Amelia Warner.

Jamie Dornan became a household name when he was paired with Dakota Johnson in the popular Fifty Shades series. His effective portrayal as Christian Grey in the erotic drama film franchise sparked speculations that he could possibly be in a “secret relationship” with his leading lady. There were even claims saying that his marriage with Amelia Warner has been affected because of his job.

In July 2017, Blasting News shared that Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner are reportedly facing marital issues. The publication even stated that the Fifty Shades Freed star and his wife were already planning to file for a divorce. The split rumors came after the 35-year-old Irish actor and Dakota Johnson were spotted together on “several occasions.”

However, Jamie Dornan denied the rumors stating that his relationship with Amelia Warner was affected because of Dakota Johnson. As a matter of fact, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the father of two made it clear that he and the 28-year-old American actress-model are just friends. Jamie added that Dakota is like a sister to him, Just Jared reported.

“You just have this sort of mutual love and respect for each other, and I feel like we know each other so well, and intimately.”

Jamie Dornan has previously claimed that he has always had the support of Amelia Warner even if the latter has not seen any of the Fifty Shades installments yet. He also criticized the reports saying that his marriage had suffered due to his erotic scenes with Dakota Johnson in the film.

“The more public interest there is in you, the more horrible people become. People start to say disgusting things about your family, about your children.”

Recently, Jamie Dornan gave more proof that the divorce rumors are not true. Daily Mail reported that the Fifty Shades Freed actor was spotted with his wife, Amelia Warner, and daughter, Dulcie, in Disneyland. The news outlet stated that the on-screen partner of Dakota Johnson and his family were seen enjoying the carousel and Wonderland rides at the “Happiest Place On Earth.”

Jamie Dornan treats daughter Dulcie to a magical Tinkerbell makeover during trip to Disneyland https://t.co/83dPNYmRmL — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 14, 2018

Last month, The Fall actor was also seen together with Amelia Warner in Los Angeles. The couple spent a relaxed afternoon together sans their daughters Dulcie, 4, and Phoebe, 22 months. For starters, the leading man of Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades Freed and his wife tied the knot in 2013. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Jamie Dornan!