Melania And Ivanka Have Both Tried And Failed To Get The President To Stop Tweeting, According To ‘People’

In Chris Whipple’s new book, 'The Gatekeepers: How White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency,' he reveals that most members of his family have suggested he stop.

President Donald Trump’s tweeting habits have become the bane of the White House. While Trump continues to say whatever comes to mind on social media, some members of his family — notably Ivanka Trump and First Lady Melania Trump — have tried to curb his late-night tweeting sessions. The only problem is he isn’t listening.

According to People, multiple individuals within the Trump administration have tried to get him to quit ranting on Twitter, but to no avail. In Chris Whipple’s new book, The Gatekeepers: How White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency, Trump’s former chief of staff Reince Priebus revealed that Melania, Ivanka, Jared Kushner and Hope Hicks, the White House communications director, have all advised Trump to stop speaking his mind on Twitter. So far, they have all failed to convince Trump to change his self-destructive ways.

“I told him, ‘Some of it’s not helpful, it causes distraction. We can get thrown off our message by tweeting things that aren’t the issues of the day,'” Priebus shared. “Everybody tried at different times to cool down the Twitter habit — but no one could do it. Not me, Jared, Ivanka, Hope.”

Melania was almost successful following Trump’s joint address to Congress in 2017. After Trump’s speech, Melania told him to stop tweeting, and he agreed to take a few days off social media. Unfortunately, after a few days past, Trump was back to his old ways.

Trump has started a lot of fires on social media during his first year in office. His topics have ranged all across the board, from rants on immigration and fake news to denying connections with the Russian election scandal. He’s also picked fights with athletes in multiple sports, including the NFL during all of the anthem protests.

While Trump has polarized a lot of voters through social media, his aide, Kellyanne Conway, insists that he enjoys speaking directly to Americans through Twitter and will never stop.

Donald Trump’s day so far: – Mueller indicts thirteen Russians

– Plea deal with Richard Pinedo

– Trump affair w/ playboy playmate

– Melania snubs him again

– Trump is about to be unemployed, divorced, and in prison

– Infrastructure Week is going great!

– It’s still only 5:30pm — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 16, 2018

Trump’s latest misstep on Twitter came when he tried to make a point about due process. This past week, Trump lamented the fact that two former members of his inner circle, Rob Porter, and David Sorensen, were forced to resign amid allegations of domestic abuse.

For Trump, it was a shame seeing people’s lives ruined by rumors and allegations, especially if the rumors are untrue. Trump’s comments spawned immediate backlash on social media from fans who criticized him for not standing up for the victims.

Trump’s week only got worse from there. Since then, the heat has turned up in Robert Mueller’s investigation on Russian tampering, and 13 Russian nationals have been charged with interfering with the election. He tweeted that Mueller found that there was “no collusion,” even though that is not what the report claimed.

Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, also confessed that he paid former porn actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump. The president was also accused of cheating on Melania with Karen McDougal, a former Playmate for Playboy.

Despite all of the scandals – and Melania Trump’s efforts – Trump hasn’t changed his tune on Twitter.