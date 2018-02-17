‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner On The First Fully Nude Walker And Winning The Battle Against Negan

Plus, Danai Gurira reveals exactly how she felt when she found out the fate of Carl.

The Walking Dead is taking things to a whole new level — and not in the way you might think. As the hit AMC drama prepares to return for the remainder of Season 8, fans will catch their first glimpse of a fully nude zombie. The naked walker is a first for cable TV, and depending on how things go, it may never happen again.

According to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Greg Nicotero revealed that at some point in Season 8 we will see an entirely naked walker. There’s no telling when the nude zombie will make his/her cameo, and we don’t know if fully nude means a full frontal. Either way, it’s probably not going to be a flattering shot for the poor zombie.

Fortunately, naked zombies aren’t the only things fans have to look forward to as Season 8 nears an end.

Nicotero also discussed Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) fight with Negan (Jeffery Dean Morgan) and how he might win the war. Nicotero revealed that we’ll see a new dynamic emerge after Negan escaped the confines of the Sanctuary, which means Rick and his group will take the defensive as the all-out war intensifies.

“I think the second half of the season, there’s much less talking about what’s going on. Clearly, the balance has shifted. Now that Negan and his group have escaped the Sanctuary, there’s not as much talking about what the ramifications are of what we’re going to do, but now our group must be on the defensive because Negan’s out and he’s pi**ed and it’s definitely a different dynamic than the first half of the season,” Nicotero explained.

Nicotero pondered about how things might have turned out differently if Rick and his group would have followed their initial plan outside of the Sanctuary instead of going rogue. Rick may have ended the war if he hadn’t let Negan escape, but pretty much everyone in the group let their emotions rule the day, which for Nicotero is only a natural response to living in a zombie-filled world.

Aside from Rick and Negan’s epic war, the first half of Season 8 also dealt a devastating surprise to Rick’s son, Carl (Chandler Riggs). At the end of the mid-season finale, we learned that Carl had been bitten by a walker and will not live much longer.

While fans were crushed by the heartbreaking reveal, Danai Gurira, who plays Michonne, explained how she went into a depression after she discovered that the show was going to kill off Carl, who has been with the series since the very beginning.

Michonne, of course, has become very close with Carl over the past few seasons and has become a sort of surrogate mother to the young man. It will be sad to watch Carl go when The Walking Dead returns later this month, and we can only hope that the death toll doesn’t get any bigger.

The Walking Dead premieres February 25 on AMC.