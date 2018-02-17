‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Mon. February 19: Ridge Confronts Hope, Steffy Uses Baby, Thorne’s Gifts

Manipulation is rife as Ridge gets the answers he needs from Hope, Steffy tries to use the baby as leverage to get what she wants and Thorne receives a gift and tries to offer himself as one.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday February 19 reveal that the Forresters aren’t beyond manipulation to get what they want. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) press their own agendas by using the underhanded tactics that have served them so well on the business front.

BandB_CBS viewers were disappointed when Wyatt (Darin Brooks) broke up with Katie (Heather Tom), according to She Knows Soaps. When Wyatt saw Katie and Thorne kiss at the wedding, he realized that his feelings for Katie ran deeper than he knew how to handle. Even though, he was the one that insisted that they have an open relationship, he knew he couldn’t handle her being with anyone else, so he broke up with her under the guise that it was the best thing for them both. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he has left the door wide open for Thorne to pursue his love.

Thorne wants Katie, and after seeing a message from Wyatt on her phone, he realizes why she was hiding the identity of her secret love, according to another recap from She Knows Soaps. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Thorne will make his way over to Katie’s. He already knows that she is not ready for another relationship, but Thorne will plant another one on her anyway. Other BandB_CBS spoilers state that Thorne tells Katie that they don’t have to hide their relationship if they get together. Of course, he is alluding to the fact that Wyatt and Katie kept their relationship a secret, in case it offended the wrong people.

Thorne accidentally grabs her phone instead of his after a heavy flirt session with Katie. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/VyfYiFP4ua #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/WXLT7CB9yP — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 14, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, tease that Steffy will also seize the opportunity to try and get back together with Liam (Scott Clifton). Overwhelmed by the news that the baby is a girl, Steffy will try to convince Liam to put his own feelings aside and think about his daughter’s best interests first. Obviously, she believes that the best move would be for them to get back together. As Liam stares at the ultrasound of their baby girl, Steffy will insist that their daughter needs her father in her life. Will guilt-tripping Liam really solve their problems, or does he need more time?

Liam and Steffy share a special moment during her first ultrasound appointment with Dr. Phillips. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/RPsBbXAatX #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/9Yf3gykPmb — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 17, 2018

Ridge will pull his stepdaughter Hope (Annika Noelle) aside for a one-on-one. He wants to make sure that she understands that since there’s a baby on the way, Liam is a no-go zone. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Hope completely agrees with Ridge’s stance and tells him that she thinks the baby’s best chance is if the mother and father are together.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, February 19-23. Ridge extends an olive branch to his younger brother. https://t.co/Ee8rB0GOva #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/F1oy2BGJlB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 17, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge will be quite busy on Monday, February 19. He will try to show his brother his good intentions by giving him a Forrester heirloom, according to Soap Central. Thorne will appreciate the martini shaker and the sentiment behind it, and will be touched that his brother is sincere about them moving forward.