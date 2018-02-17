Jennifer Aniston ‘Not The Easygoing Girl’ Public Thinks, Her Unhappiness Led To Split, ‘Page Six’ Reports

There has been plenty of speculation as to the cause of the split, and whether Aniston might one day reunite with Brad Pitt.

Jennifer Aniston may have the public persona of an easygoing, happy spirit, but that is far from the case, and it was her unhappiness that led to this week’s shocking split from husband Justin Theroux, a new report is claiming.

The couple announced their split this week in response to the growing rumors about their impending divorce. The couple issued only a terse statement saying that the split was mutual, and the lack of details has kicked the celebrity gossip media circuit into high gear, with rampant speculation about what has actually caused their divorce.

While there have been plenty of reports that infidelity or even Jen’s lingering feelings for Brad Pitt could be factors, the New York Post’s Page Six suggests that it something a bit more conventional and common among breakups — separation from different work obligations and growing unhappiness on the part of Jennifer Aniston.

The report cited an insider who claimed that Aniston is more comfortable in Los Angeles, where she had more privacy and the support of a small group of friends. Theroux preferred to live in New York City.

As the issued weighed on the couple, the relationship fractured, the report noted.

“As they spent more and more time apart, their problems became bigger,” the insider claimed. “He’s very focused on himself and his craft. And Jen is not the easygoing girl she wants the public to think she is. She isn’t as happy, and she is far more complicated.”

While this may not be as salacious as other rumors surrounding the Jennifer Aniston-Justin Theroux split, fans seem to be looking for something juicier to come out of the breakup. As CNN reported, fans are openly hoping that she and Brad Pitt will end up back together now that both are single at the same time.

People need to have more chill about a Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt reunion https://t.co/wD0IGP36c4 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 16, 2018

This movement has generated a counter-pushback, with many saying it is not appropriate for fans to be playing matchmaker for the erstwhile Hollywood power couple. While there have been some rumors that the two are sharing a warmer relationship and have even spoken from time to time, there is no clear evidence that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are anywhere close to getting back together.