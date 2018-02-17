Toya Wright’s Baby Reign Photo Has A Message Confirming Her Relationship Status With Robert Rushing

Toya Wright gave birth to a baby girl last week and her fans rejoiced at the good news. The reality TV star has been keeping her relationship with her baby father Robert Rushing off social media; however, she gave fans an update on their relationship in a clever way.

Toya shared a photo of baby daughter Reign in a onesie with a message stating “Sorry ladies my daddy is definitely taken.” The mother of two writes in the caption that Rushing is in Los Angeles and has the cute photo of their daughter as his screensaver.

Reginae Carter confirmed on Instagram that Rushing was by her mother’s side throughout the pregnancy and was there for the birth of his daughter. Robert is a sports manager and deleted his Instagram account after it was revealed that he was dating Toya.

Reign Rushing is only about 1-week-old and has already garnered about 75,000 Instagram fans. Toya has not yet revealed her baby daughter’s face but that hasn’t stopped fans from demanding a face photo in the comment section of her Instagram account. There are several photos of Reign being cuddled by family and friends.

Lil Wayne has a 19-year-old daughter with Toya and the former flames have a friendly co-parenting relationship.

Toya Wright’s ex-husband “Memphitz” Wright congratulated her on the birth of her daughter, according to Essence. The former couple had a tumultuous relationship and a public breakup. However, Mickey “Memphitz” Wright took to Instagram to send well wishes to his ex-wife.

The former couple got married in Atlanta in 2011 and the marriage lasted for about four years before separating and divorcing the following year. They appeared together on Marriage Boot Camp and Untying the Knot where it was revealed that Toya gave her ex-husband hall passes to cheat, reported Vibe.

Toya began dating Robert Rushing about two years ago and has kept the status of their relationship private.

Toya seems to have moved passed her feud with Tamar and is focusing on motherhood. The reality TV star’s most recent book You Just Don’t Get It is about her relationship with her daughter and it is available.