Melania Trump Stays As Humiliating Headlines Swirl — Origin Of Devotion-Like Behavior Probed By CNN Reporter

Why does she stay? CNN reporter probes the answer.

It has been a very public year for the usually private Melania Trump with rumors of Donald Trump embarking on extramarital affairs becoming alleged dirty laundry in national headlines. A second woman has come forward this week with allegations of an affair with Trump during the timeline within his marriage to Melania, which added even more humiliated headlines into the mix.

With the First Lady still by the side of the President, some folks are having a hard time understanding the appearance of her devotion. It appears that a possible reason or excuse for what looks like Melania’s continued commitment to Trump has emerged in theory today by CNN writer, Peggy Drexler.

The second round of an alleged affair surfaced in a report from the New Yorker Magazine on Friday, according to CNN Politics. This latest report comes from a former Playboy Playmate offering a hand-written account of her alleged nine-month affair with Trump when he was just two-years into his marriage with Melania.

Karen McDougal detailed that affair in that letter, which was the basis for the report that surfaced in the New Yorker on Friday. The White House has denied this affair. These affair allegations come on the heels of Donald Trump’s lawyer recently revealing he paid Stormy Daniels, a former porn star, hush money when Trump was just a stone’s throw away from the White House during his campaign.

According to the Daily Star, Donald and Melania Trump were seen in public as they made their way to visit the victims of the school shooting in a Florida hospital and the masses analyzed their behaviors. These behaviors included Melania arriving in a separate car to Marine One and Trump “holding on by a thread,” attempting to hold Melania’s hand. Trump is seen “grabbing Melania’s thumb,” while Melania appears to thwart his attempt to hold her hand, according to the Daily Mail.

Andrew Harnik / AP Images

Finding it hard to believe that Melania continues to show a brave face in public, the excuses for Melania Trump’s show of devotion alongside her husband has conjured up all types of theories. The Daily Star even referenced the body-double theory of Melania Trump that surfaced back in October.

CNN’s Drexler suggested: “First Lady, Melania already has done a lot to distance herself from her husband and create speculation that their 13-year marriage isn’t exactly cozy.”

She also reminded her readers that Melania Trump has been “notably absent” from a variety of important events from the beginning of the Trump presidency. Ivanka Trump was even dubbed the stand-in First Lady for a while in the headlines.

So why does Melania Trump stay? Drexler lists all the reasons women have offered up for staying in a less-than-stellar marriage, such as staying for the kids, financial reasons, religion, and even status, which may or may not apply to Melania Trump. But Drexler does suggest that while Melania might not be happy, she could very well be content.

Not only does Melania have all the luxuries and resources to raise her son, which has always been her number one priority, but her parents have also benefited with a luxury apartment in Trump Tower. Melania’s sister reportedly lives around the corner from that tower in “a $2 million, one-bedroom apartment in a posh Park Avenue building owned by the Trump ­Organization, according to public records,” reported the New York Post.

Melania Trump’s parents getting off Marine One and arriving at White House. Carolyn Kaster / AP Images

According to Drexler, Trump once called his prenup to Melania something that “made their marriage stronger,” prompting legal minds to speculate it is most likely a prenup that is very “tight.” It could be that Melania is staying for financial reasons, making her just one of the many women to make that decision every day.

While she would probably not leave the marriage a pauper, if she did decide to walk out one day, Drexler suggests it is entirely possible that she won’t be able to live the life she’s come accustomed to.