Melania Trump Awkwardly Pulls Away From Donald, Refuses To Hold Hands After Second Affair Allegations Emerge

The first lady has been quiet after reports that Donald had an alleged months-long affair with Playboy model Karen McDougal just months after Melania gave birth to their son.

Melania Trump appeared to be in no mood to hold hands with Donald after reports emerged of an alleged second affair, with the two having yet another awkward public exchange before the cameras.

This week, a New Yorker report from Ronan Farrow outlined an affair Trump allegedly had with Playboy model Karen McDougal more than a decade ago. The report claimed that Trump started the affair just months after Melania had given birth to their first son, Barron, and went on for several months. That was until McDougal broke off the affair after becoming uncomfortable with Trump’s racially-charged remarks and the idea of sleeping with a married man.

This report came on the heels of a previous Wall Street Journal report that Trump was also purportedly sleeping with adult film star Stormy Daniels at the same time as his affair with McDougal. Both reports claimed that the women were paid off for their silence, with Trump allegedly paying Daniels $130,000 through a lawyer and the company that owns the National Enquirer — owned by a close friend of Donald Trump — paying McDougal $150,000 for the rights to her story and then never publishing it.

There now appears to be some marital tension between Donald and Melania Trump. As Hollywood Life noted, the two had an awkward exchange after getting off Marine One for their weekly weekend trip to Trump’s posh Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. As Donald reached for Melania’s hand when they were departing the plane, Melania pulled her hand back, running it through her hair instead.

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump exit Air Force One upon arrival in West Palm Beach, Florida. https://t.co/n7TqA3VDnW pic.twitter.com/sTw2D85QsM — ABC News (@ABC) February 16, 2018

Others noted how Trump appeared to bump into Melania as the first got off the plane, as he refuses to let his wife depart first as a show of respect.

Melania had been silent since reports of the second affair, not speaking about the allegations and shying away from public appearance.

Trump reportedly showed a Playboy Bunny Melania's separate bedroom in Trump Tower, explaining that she 'liked her space' https://t.co/KGkR1aCuDv via @businessinsider — todd anderson (@toddxz) February 17, 2018

This is not the first time that Melania Trump has appeared to publicly refuse to hold Donald’s hand. When the couple made a visit to Israel last year, Melania noticeably swatted away Donald’s hand when he reached to hold hands with her, a move that attracted attention from media outlets across the globe.

The public appears to be increasingly siding with Melania Trump and against Donald. A recent poll found that one-third of respondents think that Melania should divorce Donald.