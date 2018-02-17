Kenya Moore Denies ‘Sickening’ False Stories About Being Fired From ‘RHOA’

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore took to social media to respond to a rumor about her alleged departure from the Bravo series next season.

The 47-year-old former beauty queen called out Radar Online about a recent report alleging that she is being fired from RHOA and getting replaced by her current nemesis Kim Zolciak next season. The report states that she is being fired due to her secret wedding to Marc Daly.

Radar Online also claims that Kenya is protecting Marc Daly’s privacy by keeping him off of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kenya took to Instagram to blast the publication, describing the story as “sickening” and “completely false.”

Kenya questions the publication’s sources and whether Radar Online has a vendetta against her in an Instagram rant.

“Really sick of the propaganda and lies #radaronline spreads about me on a daily basis. You would think I killed someone over there. Honestly, it just boils down to MONEY. My name gets clicks and they are getting paid off their relentless, sickening, completely false stories about me—constantly lying to the public about having a legitimate ‘source’ all in the name of #fakenews.”

Several stories have alleged that Kenya has been at odds with producers of RHOA over her secret wedding and her husband appearing on the series. The former model has spoken about her desire to protect Marc Daly from the media.

According to her BravoTV blog, Kenya is planning a second wedding to Marc in Atlanta. The wedding is scheduled to happen in summer 2018 and Cynthia Bailey will be one of the bridesmaids.

In a trailer for the upcoming episodes of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Marc Daly’s highly anticipated appearance was teased.

Many RHOA fans believe that Kenya and Marc are currently not living together because her husband resides in New York while Kenya lives in Atlanta. When responding to a fan on Twitter, Kenya clarifies their living situation and states that they manage multiple households.

Actually we have several homes and do live together. Thanks! https://t.co/9Fir2XOCWt — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) February 12, 2018

Kenya has spoken at length about her desire to start a family. The reality TV star suggested that her permanent residence will depend on where they decided to raise their family.

Due to her secrecy, some of Kenya’s castmates believed her marriage was fake. However, Kenya has since shared multiple photos with her husband, which confirms that the relationship is real for many fans of the series.