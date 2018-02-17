What Divorce? Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux May Never Have Married In The First Place, ‘TMZ’ Reports

It was believed that the couple married in 2015, but a 'TMZ' investigation found no evidence of Aniston and Theroux of ever having done that.

You probably wouldn’t believe it, but it appears Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux never got married in the first place.

An investigation by TMZ found no evidence that the former Friends star married Theroux, even though the media widely reported their supposed marriage back in 2015. It now appears that all the reporting was merely speculative as far as their marriage was concerned. When news of Aniston splitting with Theroux officially broke on Thursday, many — including several leading news media sites — believed that the couple would now have to go through a tiresome divorce, but it hardly appears to be the case now.

TMZ reporters, in order to find out the truth about Jennifer Aniston’s supposed marriage with Justin Theroux, checked marriage records in LA county because they were believed to have tied the knot at their Bel-Air mansion. However, even after checking records as far back as 2010, TMZ could not find a marriage license. A confidential marriage license is something the couple might have got, but the report claims that they did not get one in LA county.

Of course, this could still mean that Aniston and Theroux got a marriage license in some other California county, but interviews with various sources who are familiar with Aniston told the entertainment publication that there have long been discussions in private among friends of the couple that they might have never gotten married.

Divorce lawyers who usually represent celebrities in the area also claimed that they have not been contacted either by Jennifer or Justin.

BREAKING: #JenniferAniston and #JustinTheroux announce they are separating in a statement to The Associated Press — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 15, 2018

Entertainment Tonight reported the alleged reasons the couple split. It was a long time brewing and reached a formal end this week. Theroux reportedly wanted to stay in New York, where he has most of his friends, but Aniston, who also developed her early career in NYC, wanted to stay in Hollywood. Aniston was worried about the paparazzi in New York, and although Theroux tried to make plans to help her evade the media attention, it was just something which proved to be a major thorn in their relationship.

“He much prefers being [in New York] and that’s been a major issue for them for a long time,” a source told ET.

Jennifer Aniston’s split with Justin Theroux has also led to rumors that the former Friends star might be reuniting with former husband Brad Pitt, but People suggested that such an event taking place was unlikely.

“They haven’t seen each other in ages. For well over a decade now they have lived totally separate lives and so not surprisingly, they have become totally different people than who they once were when they were together,” a source who knows both Aniston and Pitt confirmed.