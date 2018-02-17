Jennifer Aniston Divorce: Fans Hope Newly-Single Star Finds Love With Her ‘Friends’ Co-Star

As rumors swirl about a reconciliation between Aniston and ex-husband Brad Pitt, diehard ‘Friends’ fans are hoping to see a real-life Ross and Rachel relationship instead.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have announced their separation. The couple, wed in August 2015, announced their split in a joint statement, according to People. But while divorce papers are far from finalized, fans of the popular actress are already shipping her next relationship.

In the days since Jennifer Aniston’s separation was first announced, many people have hit social media to petition for the star to reconcile with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Aniston and Pitt split in 2005 after five years of marriage.

While a Jen and Brad redo seems highly unlikely (in addition to the former couple’s issues that led to their divorce, Pitt is now a single dad of six after his acrimonious split from Angelina Jolie), some hopeful fans are more interested in the fact that Aniston’s longtime Friends co-star, David Schwimmer, split from his wife, Zoe Buckman, last year. Yes, that means the actors who played Ross and Rachel are both single at the same time, and the internet is going crazy over it.

Jennifer Aniston has maintained a long friendship with her on-and-off TV love, David Schwimmer, whom she co-starred with on Friends from 1994 to 2004. The back-and-forth love affair between Aniston and Schwimmer’s characters, Rachel Green and Ross Geller, was central to the Emmy-winning sitcom, which also starred Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc. By the end of Friends‘ 10-year run, Ross and Rachel famously took a relationship “break” before having a daughter, Emma, together.

Warner Bros. Television / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston has even said she believes Ross and Rachel would still be a couple today.

“They’re absolutely, 100 percent together,” Jennifer told The Hollywood Reporter.“They have more kids! He’s probably still working, and hopefully, they’re still hanging out somewhere.”

Fans will probably never see a Friends reunion—most of the cast members of the long-running NBC comedy have nixed the idea, including David Schwimmer, who told Meghan Kelly Today he doesn’t think a reunion of the characters would be all that interesting as the friends get older.

“The thing is, I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with crutches and, like, walkers. I doubt it, I really doubt it,” Schwimmer joked.

Still, the irony of Jennifer Aniston’s impending divorce has not been lost on some Friends fans, who noted the actress is following in her TV love’s footsteps. David Schwimmer’s Ross was famously divorced three times—once from Aniston’s character after a short-lived Vegas marriage when they were drunk.

Jennifer Aniston is one divorce away from being Ross — annie (@annievictorias) February 15, 2018

While Jennifer Aniston’s split from Justin Theroux may put her in Ross territory, the majority of starry-eyed fans who made a Friends connection really just want to see Ross and Rachel together again—for real.

Now that Jennifer Aniston has broken up with Justin Theroux she can finally get back with Ross ???? — Ali (@TvvitterGod1) February 16, 2018

forget brad pitt. jennifer aniston belongs with david schwimmer. #RossandRachel4ever — Annie Sinchai (@AnnieSinchai) February 16, 2018

Jennifer Aniston is separated, David Schwimmer is taking some time apart from his wife….. COME ON ROSS AND RACHEL!!! — Jenny Pigue (@missjennypigue) February 16, 2018

Jennifer & Justin broke up because he’s not her lobster. Now Jennifer & David Schwimmer can finally be together ???????? — Tara Lammers (@taratheresa8) February 16, 2018

Of course, it’s unlikely that Jennifer Aniston would ever date David Schwimmer. The longtime co-stars have never been anything more than friends both on and off the screen. But that doesn’t mean Friends fans can’t keep dreaming.

You can see David Schwimmer trading lines with Jennifer Aniston’s ex, Brad Pitt, in the classic Friends clip below.