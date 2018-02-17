‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Brandi Gets Flack For Throwing Vote To Shannon, As A New HOH Is Crowned

‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ houseguests question Brandi’s motives, as another player gains the Head of Household title.

Friday night, CBS aired a two-hour episode of Celebrity Big Brother, which ended with a cliffhanger as houseguests took part in a live endurance contest for the title of Head of Household (HOH). Just prior to the challenge, Shannon Elizabeth was the third player evicted from the CBB US game. Every houseguest eligible to vote chose to send Shannon packing, with the exception of Brandi Glanville, who received some flack from the others for her rogue vote.

For more than a week, the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition houseguests were dead set on getting Shannon out of the BB Celeb house because they viewed her as a major threat to win the game. She won the first HOH challenge of the season and was victorious in the first Power of Veto (POV) competition. Shannon’s skills put her on the radar of most of the other CBB US castmates, so she became an eviction target early on.

Unlike a regular civilian season of Big Brother, the CBB US jury is not sequestered and can watch each and every episode of the show before making a decision about who should win the $250,000 grand prize. So when Brandi decided to vote for Mark McGrath to go home instead of Shannon, her fellow cast members began to speculate whether the move was to get in Shannon’s good graces and secure her jury vote.

On Friday night at around 8:56 p.m. Celebrity Big Brother house time, Marissa Jaret Winokur told Ariadna Gutierrez that Brandi had sabotaged herself, but stopped herself from saying too much because it would be “ugly,” according to Big Brother fan site Online Big Brother. Ariadna told Marissa she knew Brandi was going to throw Shannon a bone, which Marissa called a “dumb move,” saying the vote for Mark would probably send Brandi home. Ariadna asserted that when such a rogue move is made, it hurts the team. In response, Marissa commented that Brandi doesn’t think, and then alleged Brandi’s lack of thinking things through is why the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has “10K in the bank.”

At about 9:20 p.m., Ariadna called Brandi selfish, saying she only thinks of herself. Ariadna added Brandi’s actions made her feel sad because she believed Brandi was in her alliance, reports Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates.

Several hours later, Ross Mathews expressed to James Maslow and Marissa that he believed Brandi could win CBB US. He claimed Brandi has very little money to her name and mounting legal bills, according to Joker’s Updates, thus implying Brandi’s vote was driven by financial need.

The Big Brother: Celebrity Edition houseguests’ frustration over Brandi’s vote may have been exacerbated by their exhaustion from just having taken part in an endurance HOH challenge. In the end, the cast member who won the basketball-themed wall competition was Omarosa, who was able to hold her position over the others for more than an hour. She will now be tasked with nominating two CBB US houseguests for eviction.

