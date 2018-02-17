‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Peter Reels Lulu Closer While Dante’s Suspicions Grow

Peter's sorry that half-brother Nathan's "luck ran out," but Dante starts suspecting that Peter may be using Lulu to do his dirty work.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that there is trouble looming for Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Lulu (Emme Rylan). Viewers already picked up on the fact that after being reproofed by Dante, Lulu sought comfort in the arms of Peter (Wes Ramsey). Dante is still grieving the loss of his best friend and partner Nathan (Ryan Paevey) and is dealing with the fact that it was Lulu’s article about Nathan that lured Faison (Anders Hove) out of hiding. Lulu, in turn, feels so guilty about her role in Nathan’s death, and the fact that her best friend Maxie (Kirsten Storms) also lays the blame squarely at her feet, makes her feel so much worse. Yet, the person who should feel the most guilt seems to have brushed off his brother’s death as if he played no role in it.

GH viewers will remember that Peter wanted an exclusive from Lulu about Faison. It was then that Lulu used her knowledge of Nathan’s paternity to lure Faison from hiding. Of course, Nathan agreed to the story, but Peter is the person who pushed it. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Peter manipulated Lulu’s vulnerable position as a new journalist to his advantage. He knew that she wanted to prove herself and would do anything to establish herself in her new career.

Taken by surprise, Lulu has no good way out of the position Maxie put her in. Is she responsible for Nathan's death? #GH is brand-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/0UzQRu0q0B — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 12, 2018

According to She Knows Soaps,Peter knows more than he is letting on. GH spoilers, via Inquisitr, tease that Peter and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) know far more about Jason and Drew’s mind swap than they want anybody to know. General Hospital spoilers also state that Jason and Peter will begin to work on a project together soon. If you take all these facts and put them together, it’s little wonder that Dante will begin to grow suspicious of Peter August’s motives.

WATCH: Maxie blames Lulu for Nathan's death…

and can't keep it in any longer. #GH pic.twitter.com/lIVOrvzs2Z — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 13, 2018

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Peter will change his mind about something. GH viewers will remember that Lulu wanted to do an in-depth feature on Peter but he refused. So, if he suddenly changes his mind, of course, Dante’s interest will be piqued, and he will be scared that Lulu could suffer collateral damage again. Of course, Lulu will believe that Peter is genuinely looking out for her best interests, and thanks to their ever-deepening friendship, could choose to write the story despite her husband’s convictions.

Dante lost his partner and the entire PCPD lost a member of their family.

Help us pay tribute to Detective Nathan West. A brand-new #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/qmOVdOBvlI — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 9, 2018

Dante will not be too happy about Lulu and Peter’s friendship, and he will take the matter into his own hands. General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, reveal that a confrontation will go down between these two on February 27. What starts out as genuine concern for his wife will soon grow into suspicions about who Peter August really is. Don’t forget to tune in to General Hospital on weekdays, and check back here for all the latest news related to the soap.