‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff Praises Matt And Amy In New Book, Squashes Rumors Of Family Feud

Jacob Roloff, Matt and Amy's youngest son, describes memories of filming 'LPBW' as a child in his new book.

Jacob may not be on Little People, Big World, but he insists that all is well within the Roloff family. The 21-year-old just shared excerpts from his upcoming book, “Out To See,” on his Instagram account where he had nothing but praises for his famous parents.

“My parents have always been pretty amazing. They both succeeded in life, had a family and provided for and gave their kids all that they wanted, within disciplined reason,” Jacob Roloff wrote in one chapter of his new book.

The former reality star went on to share which lessons he learned from both Matt and Amy Roloff. According to him, he learned “practical, mindful things” from his dad while his mom always made sure that he and his siblings were loved.

“My dad taught me practical, mindful things like chess, how to build a fire, and other sorts of exercises in basic critical thinking to a degree that I still carry the lessons with me today…My mom, always making sure we knew we were loved, supported all our efforts and hobbies as often as she knew about them, even coaching all of us kids in soccer in our early years.”

Jacob Roloff appeared on Little People, Big World as a child when it first premiered on TLC in 2006. When he turned 18, he shockingly left the show and did not hide his frustrations about it. In a previous blog, he expressed his dismay about how his family was being portrayed on TV, saying that it was all scripted and staged.

However, Jacob has had time to mature and reflect on life in the three years of being away from the reality show. More recently, he has been spending more time with his family members at Roloff Farms. Despite this, the youngest Roloff sibling is still hounded by rumors about feuding with his family up to this day.

On his IG post, Jacob insisted that there is absolutely no truth to such rumors. He also clarified that his earlier statements regarding Little People, Big World can be attributed to his adolescence and asked for fans’ understanding.

“I see a headline regarding ‘rifts’ in my family. It is just so simple and surely untrue!” he wrote.

“I was also in high school, trying to exit a TV show I felt very bitter to at the time. I genuinely hope folks afford me some understanding, as this book will illustrate.”

A lot of exciting things are happening in Matt and Amy Roloff’s family these days. Last year, they welcomed their first two grandchildren, Zach and Tori’s son Jackson and Jeremy and Audrey’s baby Ember. Molly Roloff got married in August, while Jacob got engaged to his longtime girlfriend before the year ended.

In his book, Jacob credits all these wonderful things to his parents. Though Matt and Amy Roloff are now divorced, the LPBW stars maintain a friendly relationship as proof of their commitment to their family.

“I’m just so happy my parents believed in life enough to have four kids,” an excerpt in Jacob’s book reads.

“This–the farm, our next generation of families–with its many reverberations in all of our individual lives, and those of our children, comes due to my parents and their dedication to the family, and belief in life.”

According to Jacob, “Out To See” will detail more stories about his childhood and family. It will be his second self-published work after “Verbing,” a collection of his short essays. According to him, the book will be out on May 1.

Meanwhile, Little People, Big World is set to air a new season in March on TLC. It is still unclear whether Jacob will be appearing on the long-running reality show.