‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Faison’s Will Revealed, Henrik Inherits

'GH' hints that Port Charles will continue to feel Faison's presence thanks to his shocking gifts.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Jason (Steve Burton), Drew (Billy Miller), Sam (Kelly Monaco), and Anna (Finola Hughes) will receive a surprising gift from Faison. The big bad may be dead, or at least he is presumed to be, will mention all of them in his will.

Carolyn Hennesy who portrays Diane, the lawyer in charge of Faison’s last will in General Hospital, reveals what the scene will be like when everyone gets called for the reading.

It seems like the mayoral race is not the only exciting event in Port Charles next week.

A Shocking Inheritance

Jason will not be happy about sitting there and hearing what Faison has to say from the grave. However, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Diane will convince Jason to be present in the reading. After all, it will be better to know more about what Faison had in mind to prepare for whatever plan he might have been concocting before he died.

Faison will have a unique gift for Drew and Jason. Based on the General Hospital spoilers from Soap Opera Digest, Hennesy reveals that even Diane will be caught off guard when she sees what Faison prepared for the twin. He owes Jason and Drew a huge debt, after all, he messed up with their lives and tried to pass off one twin for another. Even in death, he will continue to taunt them. Knowing Faison, he will not leave anything without reason. Whatever he decided to hand over to Jason and Drew will have a more significant impact on their lives in the upcoming weeks.

Jason doesn't want anything from Faison, West Coast. But what would Faison have to offer him in the first place?

A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/OdYcNMvWpK — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 16, 2018

Anna’s Struggles Continue

Jason and Drew will not be the only ones to receive something special from Faison. General Hospital spoilers tease that he will also set aside a gift for Anna. He will continue to taunt the woman he was obsessed with by giving an item to remind her about their child.

As revealed by prior spoilers, Anna will be on a mission to look for Faison’s son and learn more about him. She will act on her own and try to learn if she is the mother.

As for the rest of Faison’s properties, everything will be passed on to his son. Since Faison had two sons, Nathan and Henrik, everyone will speculate about it. Nathan died, and Henrik is still trying to conceal his identity. If he wants to claim his inheritance, he needs to expose himself. Of course, Jason will be ready for that moment. However, General Hospital spoilers reveal Anna will come up with a plan of her own to get to Henrik first before Jason catches him.