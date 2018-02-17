Nikolas Cruz Says ‘Demon Voices’ Told Him To Carry Out Shooting, Will Plead Guilty If Death Penalty Is Dropped

The teenage gunman claimed he heard voices in his head that instructed him to pull off Florida school shooting, 'ABC News' reports.

Days after the deadly shootout at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, new details have been revealed about the 19-year-old suspect, Nikolas Cruz. The troubled teenager, who was arrested shortly after the attack, reportedly told investigators that he heard “demonic voices” in his head, pushing him to carry out the massacre.

‘Demon Voices’ Allegedly Urged Him To Pull Off Deadly Attack

In a recent report by ABC News, it has been revealed that Cruz claimed he’s been hearing voices in his head, which he described as demonic. Apparently, the voices urged him to conduct the horrifying Florida school shooting on Valentine’s Day, killing 17.

According to public defender Melisa McNeil, Cruz suffers from psychological problems, depression, and autism, which could possibly cause the alleged demon voices in his head.

Authorities also revealed that they were called to the teen’s family home 39 times in the past. Police records stated that they have received multiple emergency calls, including “mentally ill person,” “child/elderly abuse,” “domestic abuse,” “missing person,” and several others.

Gunman Will Plead Guilty If Death Penalty Is Off The Table

Meanwhile, the Miami Herald reported that Cruz will plead guilty in the Florida school massacre if the death penalty is taken off the table. Apparently, the gunman’s legal team is focused on keeping him away from the death row.

Florida shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz faces 17 counts of premeditated murder. Broward's Sheriff's Office / Getty Images

Broward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein said in a statement that they are overwhelmingly saddened by the incident, but pointed out that “every system failed.”

“Because we failed to stop it, and we could have, we should not kill the person who behaved as we feared but ignored.”

And while Cruz has already admitted to the crime, his lawyers said he was deeply troubled and remorseful over his actions.

Finkelstein said he is unsure if the prosecutors will agree to drop the death penalty, but he’s hopeful that they will consider it.

People attend a candlelit memorial service for the victims of Florida school shooting. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

However, Florida Attorney general Pam Bondi said Friday that prosecutors are likely to seek the death penalty against Cruz, given that he executed a well thought out plan.

“Anyone who, in general, is cold, calculated, premeditated, something that is so well thought out, something that is planned, something that is organized in advance, those all weigh very heavily.”

Meanwhile, the State Attorney’s Office for Broward County told the outlet that it’s still too early in the investigation to discuss death penalty.

Nikolas Cruz and his legal team hope to avoid death penalty. Susan Stocker - Pool / Getty Images

Cruz Reportedly On Suicide Watch

During his first court appearance on Thursday, Cruz kept his eyes down and didn’t speak much. Wearing his orange jumpsuit and shackles on his wrists and ankles, the troubled teenager appeared remorseful.

McNeil, who accompanied the suspect in court, revealed that Cruz is currently on suicide watch, adding that he is fully aware of the magnitude of his actions. She also claimed that Cruz was “filled with regret” and “broken” after the incident.