‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actor Eric Dane Now Divorced After 14-Year Marriage To Rebecca Gayheart

Rebecca Gayheart filed for divorce from Eric Dane today and is asking for the joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters.

Following the heartbreaking split between Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, another Hollywood couple has now decided to call it quits. According to a report from TMZ, which was also confirmed by other news outlets, Beverly Hills 90210 star Rebecca Gayheart has apparently filed for divorce from her long-time husband and Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane. One of Hollywood’s most beautiful couples initially tied the knot back in October, 2004.

A few years after they were married, Gayheart gave birth to the couple’s two daughters, 7-year-old Billie Beatrice Dane and 6-year-old Georgia Geraldine Dane. Court documents acquired by E! News revealed that the Jawbreaker star is asking for the joint legal and physical custody of their daughters. As for the reason for the split, Gayheart mentioned “irreconcilable differences” in the divorce papers. Dane and Gayheart were last seen as a couple in June, 2017, at the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball.

Similar to other Hollywood celebrities, both Dane and Gayheart have had their fair share of misfortunes and challenges. The 46-year-old actress was previously convicted of vehicular manslaughter in 2001 after she hit a 9-year-old boy with her car, which resulted in his death the following day. The actress pleaded no contest when she faced charges. She was then sentenced to three years probation, a $2,800 fine, and 750 hours of community service. Prior to her marriage to Dane, Gayheart was briefly engaged to film director Brett Ratner.

Rebecca Gayheart Files for Divorce From Eric Dane After 14 Years of Marriage https://t.co/hKdIODwduJ — E! News (@enews) February 17, 2018

Dane, on other hand, had previously revealed that he was suffering from depression. In April, 2017, production for his ongoing television series, The Last Ship, had to be put on hold after the 45-year-old actor requested for some time off to focus on his mental health. Producers of the television series showed their support and gave the actor a few weeks of downtime to deal with his personal issues.

In 2009, the couple faced the biggest scandal of their careers when a sex tape was published on Gawker that showed both of them participating in a threesome. In the clip, Dane and Gayheart participated in sexual activities with former Miss Teen USA contestant, Kari Ann Peniche, in a bathtub.