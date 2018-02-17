‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marci Miller On Twisted ‘Gabigail’ Plot, Stefan DiMera Tries To Help Abby

Actress Marci Miller discussed Abigail's shocking storyline. Despite Stefan DiMera playing a villain, he does have a heart. He will try to help Abby, despite the fact that Chad is trying to frame him for murder.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there is a shocking twist to Andre DiMera‘s (Thaao Penghlis) murder. It turns out that Abigail took on a Gabi-esque personality, calling herself “Gabby,” and committed murder. One person who now realizes that there are literally two sides to Abby is Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher). In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Marci Miller discussed the storyline.

Stefan makes the discovery when he enters his room to find who he believes is Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). However, when the woman turns around, Stefan realizes it isn’t Gabi at all. Instead, it is Abigail wearing a brunette wig. It only takes a few moments for Stefan to realize that something is very wrong with Abby.

“He immediately realizes that it’s Abigail dressed up and he’s trying to understand what’s going on. She says, ‘No, I’m Gabby. This is me.’ So, I think he right away understands that there is something that’s wrong here and he wants to help her.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail hasn’t come by for a friendly visit. She is carrying the urn that was used to kill Andre DiMera. She has come to Stefan’s room in order to frame him for the murder.

“She’s really trying to manipulate him and frame him and take advantage of him and she’ll use anything: her sexuality, she’ll threaten him, she’ll be super dark and devious.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that the next morning, Abigail wakes up. Even though she is groggy, she is back to being Abby. Concerned about his sister-in-law, Stefan asks Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) about Abigail. However, Chad isn’t interested in what Stefan has to say. He only demands that Stefan stay away from his wife.

Stefan ends up confronting Abigail and asking her about the previous night. However, she is confused and thinks Stefan is playing mind games. He ends up not pushing too much because it is clear that she has no clue what he is talking about. This is when Abigail tells Stefan that it is clear he was the one who killed Andre. She even goes as far as to accuse Stefan of hiring someone to impersonate Gabi so she would be implicated in the crime.

Confused, Stefan decides to go for a run to clear his mind. Meanwhile, Abigail tells Chad that she told Stefan that they suspect him of killing Andre. However, Chad warns his wife not to provoke the Salem newcomer.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral reveal that later, Abigail transforms into Gabby once again. She ends up in Stefan’s room, where he’s shirtless. She attempts to seduce Stefan. Even though he has feelings for Abby, he also knows that it would be wrong to take advantage of the situation.

The tension thickens when Chad knocks on the door. It is teased that both Stefan and Abigail realize that neither of them wants to get caught. In Abigail’s current state of mind, there is no telling what she will do next. However, Stefan needs to be very careful, while also finding a way to help the object of his affection.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.