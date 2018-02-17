Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Did Not Split Because Of His Ex, Heidi Bivens, ‘Gossip Cop’ Reports

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s separation announcement has sparked a number of rumors that are getting published on gossip websites and magazines. Many are speculating about the reason behind the split with some saying that it could have been because Aniston and Theroux couldn’t agree on whether they wanted to live on the East Coast or West Coast. But the National Enquirer has a different story. They are claiming that the breakup has everything to do with Justin’s ex, actress Heidi Bivens. However, celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop has looked into their allegation and found it to be false.

According to Gossip Cop, this isn’t the first time that the Enquirer has blamed Heidi Bivens for interfering in Jennifer and Justin’s relationship. In 2012, they published an article which alleged that Justin was still communicating with his ex behind Aniston’s back. They added that Jennifer had found out about it and called her then boyfriend a “cheater.” But one of Gossip Cop‘s sources in Jennifer’s camp said that the cheating allegations were untrue.

Fast forward to 2016 and the National Enquirer publishes the same story again. This time they announced that Justin and Jennifer were getting a $175 million divorce because of his “infidelity” with Bivens. But reps from both Jennifer and Justin’s side said that the claims were untrue, Gossip Cop reports.

EXCLUSIVE – Rep: Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston NOT Split Over Heidi Bivens, Despite Report https://t.co/MpRglYkAee pic.twitter.com/qrYXqJRtaG — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) September 22, 2016

Now that the news of the split has been confirmed by the former couple, it looks like the Enquirer is repeating the Heidi Bivens “other woman” story that was previously debunked.

As CNN reports, Justin and Jennifer’s joint statement about the ending of their marriage says that it was a decision that was “mutual” and “lovingly made” last year and that they plan to continue their friendship. They also stated that any details about their separation that don’t come from them should be considered fiction.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux got married in 2015. The marriage was Justin’s first and Aniston’s second. Jennifer’s previous high-profile coupling was with Brad Pitt, to whom she was married for five years. He went on to marry Angelina Jolie only to have his marriage fall apart in 2016.

Now that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are both technically single, there have been rumors that they plan or have been planning to rekindle their romance. But Gossip Cop has squashed those rumors as well.